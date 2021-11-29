Local Nonprofits to Remember This Giving Tuesday

Cary, NC — Now in its 10th year of being celebrated, Giving Tuesday is a growing global movement about generosity that drives giving and collective action in communities around the world.

The tradition began in 2012 as a simple idea to encourage people to do good things. Over the past nine years, this was picked up around the world and gained traction as a day to give, whether that means helping a neighbor or volunteering time to a worthy cause.

Though giving generously doesn’t have to cost a penny, many choose to take part in Giving Tuesday with financial gifts to organizations who make it a mission to do good things, like local nonprofits. For those willing and able to give back to their community this Giving Tuesday, here are a few Cary-based non-profits accepting donations and a little bit about their mission.

Cary Jaycees — The Cary Jaycees are a group of young professionals, ages 21-40, with an interest in leadership development through community service.

The Carying Place — Works with homeless, working families with children who are experiencing homelessness by teaching life skills for achieving independent living while providing short-term housing and support services.

CORRAL Riding Academy — An organization based in faith with a mission to help adolescent girls who have experienced issues related to abuse, neglect, poverty and traumain through a long-term program of equine therapy and education.

Diamante Arts & Cultural Center — The oldest Latino/Hispanic Arts and Culture organization in North Carolina, dedicated to the preservation, development and promotion of the culture, heritage, and artistic expressions of the diverse Latino/Hispanic community of North Carolina.

Dorcas Ministries — Serving the Cary community since 1968, Dorcas Ministries is known for being the “Christian Community in Action.” With a food pantry, a thrift store and hundreds of volunteers, Dorcas helps provide assistance in many areas to empower people to become stable and self-sufficient.

Esteamed Coffee — A coffee shop in Downtown Cary that is committed to employing people with various disabilities. Donations from the community can help support the purchasing of equipment, furniture, inventory and uniforms.

Friends of the Page-Walker — A group of volunteers serving as guardians for the Page-Walker Arts & History Center. Donations can be made to help sustain activities aimed at preserving historic sites, archiving history and promoting Cary’s cultural arts.

Good Hope Farm — Works to honor Cary’s agricultural heritage while increasing the community’s access to farmland and connecting its residents to local, healthy food. The farm features a demonstration garden and offers agricultural and nutritional educational programming.

HumSub — A non-profit dedicated to sharing the social and cultural traditions of India with residents of the Research Triangle area.

Life Experiences, Inc. — Operates four small businesses which offer employment to adults with developmental disabilities while at the same time providing valuable services and products to the community.

Lucy Daniels Center — Founded 26 years ago, this center is the largest provider in the Triangle of mental health services for children from birth to age 11. Their services help children with emotional, mental and social challenges through in-depth evaluation and treatment, family involvement and education.

Miracle League of the Triangle — Established in 2004, this organization is all about providing children with special needs the opportunity to play baseball. Each season, Miracle League of the Triangle serves about 400 players on 30 teams.

Read and Feed — Strengthening literacy skills among under-served elementary school children and providing meals in a nurturing neighborhood environment.

Toward Zero Waste — With a mission of education and spreading awareness of the concept of zero waste, 100% of donations to this organization contribute to free classes, documentaries and online resources for the Cary community and the state.

The Ujima Group — Swahili for collective work and responsibility, Ujima is all about fostering a better understanding and tolerance for people and cultures different from our own by teaching the value of diversity.

Continue in the Spirit of Giving

Something to note is that this day is not only about financial giving. Check out givingtuesday.org for a whole bunch of creative ideas on how to give. From posting a message of hope to paying for a stranger’s order in line, there’s so many ways to choose from.

Story by Ashley Kairis. Photos by Kairis and organization websites.

