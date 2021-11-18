Fenton Nears Full Retail Leasing with 4 New Businesses

Cary, NC — Fenton, the 69-acre mixed-use project on track for a first-phase opening in April 2022, is approaching the 90% leased benchmark with the addition of four new businesses.

The newcomer tenants — Vestique, Southern Tide, Archer Paper Goods and Club Pilates — will join a large mix of retail, restaurant and entertainment venues opening soon at Fenton.

According to Hines and Columbia Development, Fenton is one of the largest retail-driven projects currently underway in the United States. This first phase of the project will bring nearly 345,000 square feet of retail space to North Carolina’s Research Triangle.

“Fenton’s retail component sets the tone for the entire mixed-use community, and our leasing team has curated a thoughtful lineup of apparel, home furnishings, chef-driven restaurants, fitness offerings and entertainment at the project,” said Dotan Zuckerman, principal at Columbia Development and director of leasing at Fenton.

Vestique

Vestique, a women’s clothing boutique, will open a 2,165-square-foot store at Fenton. Originally launched as an online boutique in 2010 by college friends Morgan Lashley and Caroline King, Vestique now employs over 100 women across 10 locations in North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia. Featuring an open and airy aesthetic, Vestique at Fenton will offer vibrant and unique women’s apparel.

“We are very excited to be a part of the dynamic tenant mix at Fenton. Vestique will bring Fenton shoppers the latest trends and designer-inspired pieces at prices that won’t break the bank,” said Morgan Lashley, co-owner of Vestique.

Southern Tide

Southern Tide is a lifestyle apparel brand for those with an affection for the coast, an adventurous spirit and an appreciation for a classic design.

With a design inspired by coastal environments and architecture, Southern Tide will open a 1,726-square-foot store at Fenton. The fitting rooms are designed to mimic a seaside outdoor shower, and tiled flooring around the cash wrap will showcase the store’s nautical coordinates.

In addition to its classic range of apparel, the store will also have a variety of custom collegiate products available.

Archer Paper Goods

Archer Paper Goods will open a 1,748-square-foot store at Fenton. Inspired by the sport of archery, Archer Paper Goods is a stationery and gift retailer specializing in greeting cards, desk supplies, pencils, art prints, and gift wrap.

Opening its first store at Ponce City Market in Atlanta in 2015, Archer Paper Goods has since expanded to three additional locations in Dallas, Charlotte and Athens, Georgia. This is the concept’s first entry into the Triangle market.

“Archer Paper Goods is pleased to add Cary, North Carolina, to our list of locations. It’s important to us to be a part of a thriving community like Cary, and to be a part of this exciting new retail experience at Fenton,” states Dan Collier, owner of Archer Paper Goods.

Club Pilates

Club Pilates will open its ninth Triangle-area location at Fenton. As the nation’s largest premium Pilates franchise, it offers members complete strength-training workouts that deepen posture, balance, flexibility and strength. Owned by local business Aligned Fitness Holdings, LLC, Club Pilates will open a 1,845-square-foot studio at Fenton, and the state-of-the-art space will feature Balanced Body Reformers, Bosu balls, TRX, EXO-Chairs, barres, weights, mats and springboards. Group classes will be offered seven days a week, ranging from early mornings to evenings.

“We’ve been diligently looking for an additional prime Cary location to continue bringing the Club Pilates experience to more of the community, and we’re excited to see it come to fruition here,” said Kerry Ruggieri, owner and certified instructor at Club Pilates.

Previously Announced at Fenton

Vestique, Southern Tide, Archer Paper Goods and Club Pilates join a roster of previously announced offerings, including:

Williams Sonoma

Pottery Barn

Athleta

Paragon Theaters

Arhaus Furniture

Sephora

Free People

Bailey’s Fine Jewelry

LunchboxWax

Zen Nail Bar

Von Kekel Aveda Lifestyle Salon Spa

Fenton will also create a community of culinary talent in Cary, with a restaurant lineup that includes:

Chef Scott Crawford’s Crawford Brothers Steakhouse

Steve Palmer’s Italian restaurant Colletta

Chef Michael Lee’s M Sushi

Chef Ford Fry’s Tex-Mex restaurant Superica

Whiskey bar Dram & Draught, a local favorite owned by Triangle residents Drew Schenck and Kevin Barrett

Honeysuckle Gelato

CRU Food & Wine Bar

Sports & Social, which will be the Triangle’s largest sports bar at 22,000 square feet

More About Fenton

Fenton is located along I-40 and Cary Towne Boulevard, a prominent interstate interchange that occupies a central location in the Triangle.

The completed first phase of Fenton will deliver approximately 345,000 square feet of shops, restaurants and entertainment space, 200,000 square feet of office space, a 175-key boutique hotel and The Allison, a 357-unit luxury apartment community that will begin pre-leasing in early 2022.

Story from staff reports. Photos by Ashley Kairis and Hines Development.

