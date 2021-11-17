Weekend Events: Lantern Festival & Holiday Kick-Offs

Cary, NC — Though it’s shaping up to get about 20 degrees colder this weekend, there are still a few fun outlets for events coming up, just don’t forget your coats!

Friday, November 19, 2021

Opening Night, NC Chinese Lantern Festival

The NC Chinese Lantern festival officially kicks off this Friday, November 19th and will continue in its 2021-2022 season through January 9, 2022.

This year’s festival at Koka Booth Amphitheatre will feature all-new displays and enhanced programming. For more details on securing tickets, visit boothamphitheatre.com/events.

Holiday Open House & Tree Lighting

4-7 PM | Waverly Place | 302 Colonades Way

If you’re looking for a fun way to kick off the holiday season, consider Waverly Place’s Holiday Open House and Tree Lighting Celebration this Friday,

Join the retailers and restaurants for a special Holiday Open House from 4-7 PM. Guests can stroll through Waverly Place to enjoy special tastings, sales, promotions and in-store events. A full list of participating locations will be available soon! In addition, families can enjoy strolling juggling and stilt walking acts, face painting and caricature artists.

Live musicians will take the stage at 6 PM as guests gather in The Park for the Tree Lighting Celebration. Enjoy a performance from the Athens Drive Magnet High School Band at 6:45 PM and then welcome Santa to the stage for a countdown to the tree lighting. Following the tree lighting, Santa and Mrs. Claus will be available for pictures (don’t forget to bring your camera!) as you enjoy live holiday tunes and special aerial performances in the Park.

Saturday, November 20, 2021

Good Hope Farm Fall Harvest Fest

12-4 PM | 1580 Morrisville Carpenter Road

Celebrate Cary-grown produce and learn about local environmental organizations while enjoying family-friendly activities, food, and music at the Good Hope Farm Fall Harvest Fest. This event is free and open to the public. Note that there is no public parking at Good Hope Farm and visitors must use our free shuttle service. For more details, visit the Good Hope Farm page.

Cary Downtown Farmers Market

9 AM-12 PM | 135 W Chatham Street | Free

Now in its winter season, the Cary Downtown Farmers Market is a great place to shop produce and locally made goods right in Downtown Cary. Bundle up and stop on by the grounds of the historic Ivey-Ellington House.

