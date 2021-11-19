Top 5 Stories of the Week: November 19, 2021
Cary, NC — It was a high readership week for stories about new development news and local government. In case you missed them, here are the top 5 articles of the week.
1. Garmin Expands Business Footprint in Cary
This week Garmin, an established Cary resident company, announced their extended operations here by signing a 12-year lease of a 63,000+ square foot space at Regency Office Park.
2. Harold’s Blog: Veterans Day & Affordable Housing in Cary
From infrastructure and affordable housing discussions with Congresswoman Deborah Ross to Veteran’s Day observances, here’s a recap of last week through the eyes of Mayor Weinbrecht
3. Fenton Nears Full Retail Leasing with 4 New Businesses
4. Town Council Approves 10-Year Housing Plan
On Tuesday last week, the Cary Town Council met for their only meeting of November, during which they named the 2021 Hometown Spirit Award winner and approved the Cary Housing Plan unanimously. See the latest meeting recap!
5. Gale Adcock Announces Run for North Carolina Senate
Cary resident and NC House Representative Gale Adcock announced this week that she is running for an NC Senate seat.
