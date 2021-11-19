Top 5 Stories of the Week: November 19, 2021

Cary, NC — It was a high readership week for stories about new development news and local government. In case you missed them, here are the top 5 articles of the week.

This week Garmin, an established Cary resident company, announced their extended operations here by signing a 12-year lease of a 63,000+ square foot space at Regency Office Park.

From infrastructure and affordable housing discussions with Congresswoman Deborah Ross to Veteran’s Day observances, here’s a recap of last week through the eyes of Mayor Weinbrecht

Fenton is approaching the 90% leased benchmark with the addition of four new businesses — Vestique, Southern Tide, Archer Paper Goods and Club Pilates.

On Tuesday last week, the Cary Town Council met for their only meeting of November, during which they named the 2021 Hometown Spirit Award winner and approved the Cary Housing Plan unanimously. See the latest meeting recap!

Cary resident and NC House Representative Gale Adcock announced this week that she is running for an NC Senate seat.