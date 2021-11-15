Gale Adcock Announces Run for North Carolina Senate

Cary, NC — In a public notice today, Representative Gale Adcock (D-NC41) of the NC House announced she will be running for the newly drawn NC Senate seat that represents western Wake County.

Adcock is a citizen of Cary and has served as its representative in the NC House since 2015.

“It’s been my honor to represent Cary, Apex and Morrisville in the NC House since 2015. Running for the newly drawn senate district allows me to serve even more of these citizens,” Adcock said.

In today’s announcement, Rep. Adcock also said, “In the Senate I will continue to work across the aisle to increase access to healthcare, fund public education, protect the environment, and grow our economy. We are fortunate to enjoy a high quality of life in western Wake County. I am committed to giving local governments the tools needed to create and sustain thriving communities.”

Representative Adcock is the 2021 Cary Chamber of Commerce Citizen of the Year and earlier this month was recognized as a 2021 Elected Women of Excellence Award winner by the National Foundation for Women Legislators. Adcock is a family nurse practitioner of more than 30 years and was Chief Health Officer at SAS for 26 years until her retirement in late 2020.

Story from staff reports. Photo courtesy of Gale Adcock.

