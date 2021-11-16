EchoPark Signs 15-Year Lease at Old Crossroads Ford

Cary, NC — EchoPark, a national automotive company specializing in high-quality used cars, will be bringing new life to the vacant property at 2333 Walnut Street that once was the home to Crossroads Ford.

Joining in the announcement dated November 11, 2021 Dominion Realty Partners, LLC (DRP) who own the property and Foundry Commercial, which represents the landlord.

Formerly a car dealership, the property underwent extensive renovations starting in 2020. The 15-year lease covers the entire 133,626-square-foot Class-A property, situated on just over 15 acres in Cary’s vibrant Crossroads mixed-use district.

EchoPark Automotive is the pre-owned vehicle segment of Sonic Automotive, a Fortune 500 company based in Charlotte, which is the fifth largest automotive retailer in the United States.

According to Sonic Automotive, the EchoPark subsidiary offers a unique car buying experience for those seeking previously owned vehicles in the 1 to 4-year age range.

In 2019, DRP purchased the property and assigned leasing to Foundry Commercial, a full-service real estate services and investment firm with offices across the Sun Belt. Recent upgrades transformed the property into an innovative, upbeat space characterized by enhanced efficiency, polished concrete floors, loft ceilings, exposed spiral ductwork, and abundant natural light with expansive glass lines.

Additional capital improvements to the property included adding perimeter glass windows, new restrooms, updated landscaping, as well as exterior and façade painting and improvements.

Centrally located along Walnut Street, EchoPark Automotive will enjoy an urban experience driven by a robust amenity base and a highly walkable environment. Ideally positioned in Crossroads, one of the region’s top mixed-use destinations, the space benefits from direct access to the area’s top entertainment, retail, and lifestyle destinations.

For more on EchoPark’s emergence in Cary, see previous coverage which includes the first time the property was presented as a rezoning case to the Cary Town Council in July 2021.

Story from staff reports. Photo courtesy of Foundry Commercial.

