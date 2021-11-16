Photos: Fall Colors Peak in Cary

Cary, NC — I enjoyed an afternoon in three parks on Friday last week. It was a day that, in my book, was the very peak of vibrance for Cary’s autumn foliage.

I packed up my camera and took to the walking trails at North Cary Park, Bond Park and Walnut Street Park.

Along my walks, I came across many friendly neighbors I hadn’t met before and a few friendly creatures as well. From swimming ducks and fetching dogs to a few squirrels anxiously digging around to store a few walnuts and mushrooms before the weather gets too frosty, I was always entertained.

As the leaves crunched beneath my feet, I came to realize what a pivotal season it has been for me. I got married this fall, I found out that I will have a niece in the new year and in many ways, I too am shifting from one season of my life to the next.

In a way, I suppose we’re all a bit like trees. If you’ll entertain the metaphor for a moment — some seasons of life can feel vibrant, strong and on the right path toward sunshine. Other seasons can be a bit more stripped of color and feel like a few of our limbs could use repair.

Today, I hope that no matter what sort of season you are in, or what sort of shape your metaphorical tree is in, that you find enjoyment in this series of photos.

Story and photos by Ashley Kairis.

