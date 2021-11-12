Top 5 Stories of the Week: November 12, 2021

Cary, NC — Before we sign off for this beautiful fall weekend, here’s a quick look through the top 5 most-read articles of the week in Cary.

South Hills Mall will soon be sold in 2022, but this column takes it back to the early 1960s, when Cary’s first shopping mall was built by David Martin. Over the years, it was expanded with a motel, and then the Life Experiences program was begun there, started by Carl Mills. Here’s a quick story of those early days.

See Cary’s latest happening and a local economic overview in Harold’s Blog, a weekly column from Cary’s own Mayor, Harold Weinbrecht.

One of the world’s largest organizations for women’s service and development, the Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, is headquartered right here in Cary and is gearing up for their celebration of the organization’s 100th year.

On a Friday near the end of October, I took my first walk around downtown Apex. Here’s my journey, told through photos.

With cooler temps arriving and the holidays not quite here yet, it’s a great time to be on the hunt for some fun things to do around Cary this weekend. Here’s a look at a few events to pick from!

Story and photos by Ashley Kairis.

