Weekend Events: Comedy Show & The ACC Soccer Championship

Cary, NC — With cooler temps arriving and the holidays not quite here yet, it’s a great time to be on the hunt for some fun things to do around Cary this weekend. Here’s a look at a few events to pick from!

Friday, November 12, 2021

Movies at The Cary Theater

7 & 9 PM | 122 E. Chatham Street | Get Tickets

This Friday, there are two showings at the Cary Theater. The first, at 7 PM is a Justine Bateman film called “Violet,” which is a rated R drama that centers around a woman who realizes that her entire life is built on fear-based decisions, and must do everything differently to become her true self.

The second film, called “Wife of a Spy” is a foreign drama set in Japan in 1940 with the population is divided over Japan’s entry into World War II. The lead character, Satoko, confronts her husband Yusaku. In discovering his true intentions, she is torn between loyalty to the life they have built and the country they call home.

Music of the Night by Emile Pandolfi

7:30 PM | Cary Arts Center

As part of the Town of Cary’s Marvelous Music Series, renowned pianist Emile Pandolfi will be performing alongside special guest vocalist, Dana Russell. For more info and to see ticket availability, see the full article on the show.

Saturday, November 13, 2021

Cary Downtown Farmers Market

9 AM-12 PM | 135 W Chatham Street | Free Now in its winter season, the Cary Downtown Market is a great place to shop produce and locally made goods right in Downtown Cary. Bundle up and stop on by the grounds of the historic Ivey-Ellington House. Comedy Night with Tom Simmons & Jason Allen King 8 PM | The Cary Theater | Get Tickets Sunday, November 14, 2021 ACC Men’s Soccer Championship Match 1-3 PM | WakeMed Soccer Park | Tickets

The 2021 ACC Men’s Soccer Championship moved into quarterfinal play this past Sunday, with semifinals being played on Wednesday, Nov. 10. The remaining four teams are Duke, Notre Dame, Clemson, and Pittsburgh.

Following these matches, the championship match will be broadcast from WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary on ESPNU on Sunday, Nov. 14 at 2 PM. If you want to be one of the few who get to see this match-up in person, tickets are on sale now for just $10.

Admission is free for youth ages 18 and under, as well as students of ACC institutions (with valid ID).