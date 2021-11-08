Cary Arts Center to Host Emile Pandolfi this Friday

Cary, NC — The second of six concerts in the 2021-22 Marvelous Music Series is coming up this Friday at 7:30 PM at the Cary Arts Center.

This season marks the 21st year of the Town of Cary’s Marvelous Music Mainstage Series and the tenth anniversary of it being presented in the historic, restored Cary Arts Center.

The series is all about showcasing a variety of emerging and nationally-acclaimed touring artists. This Friday’s featured artist will be Emile Pandolfi, who will be performing what she calls, “Music of the Night.”

“Music of the Night” with Emile Pandolfi & Dana Russell

Friday, Nov. 12 | 7:30 PM | Tickets Required

Pandolfi is a seasoned Steinway pianist who is known for connecting with his audiences on a very personal level as he shares his love of life, laughter and music.

Emile has invited guest vocalist, Dana Russell, to join him in this Friday’s performance. In “Music of the Night,” Emile and Dana span decades of blockbuster music from musicals and classic films. The show features songs by Andrew Lloyd Webber, Rogers & Hammerstein, John Barry, John Williams, and more. For more on the works and background of Pandolfi, visit emilepandolfi.com.

Tickets & the 2021-22 Lineup

individual ticket pricing for this year’s Marvelous Music Series is $27 for adults, $25 for seniors (55+) and a 4-pack of family & friend tickets is $92. Tickets can be purchased via the Cary Arts Center online or in person at The Cary Theater box office, 122 E. Chatham Street from 12-6 PM Tuesdays-Fridays, while tickets last.



Here’s the full lineup of the 6-concert series:

September 17, 2021: Good Shot Judy November 12, 2021: Emile Pandolfi presents “Music of the Night” January 14, 2022: No Fear and Blues Long Gone: Nina Simone featuring Yolanda Rabun February 11, 2022: Blue Jupiter March 20, 2022: Time for Three April 9, 2022: Ian Sherwood

Story by Ashley Kairis. Photo courtesy of Emile Pandolfi website.

