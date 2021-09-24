Top 5 Stories of the Week – September 24, 2021

Cary, NC — Got a minute? That’s all it takes to get caught up on the most-read news of the week in Cary.

The Cary Teen Council is an organization of middle and high school students who love to make a difference in Cary through volunteer service. See more on the group and how to get your teens registered through September 30th.

On September 16, 2021, we published our most recent summary of COVID-19 cases, vaccination rates and more on the local level in Cary as well as at the state and national levels.

Starting in October 2021, the Art-n-Soul makers market will be held monthly in the Amberly development off of McCrimmon Parkway in West Cary on the first Sunday of the month.

In a work session of the Cary Town Council on Thursday, September 9, options for a new Cary logo and tagline were shown and discussed. Here’s a closer look at the mock-ups and the Town Council’s discussion.

The two biggest moves from the September 9, 2021 Cary Town Council meeting were the approval of a 25.99-acre neighborhood and the unanimous denial of rezoning for a dentist’s office in Wellington Park. Here’s that meeting recap.

Story and photos by Ashley Kairis. Featured image courtesy of the Art-n-Soul Facebook Page.

All the Cary news for the informed Cary citizen. Subscribe by email.