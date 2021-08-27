Top 5 Stories of the Week – August 27, 2021

Cary, NC — It’s another Friday which means another opportunity to get caught up on the top-read articles of the week in Cary.

Bringing an upscale twist to food, beverage and enjoying sports will be Sports & Social, the latest business to be announced for the 69-acre mixed-use Fenton development.

Want to see more about Fenton? Check out our photo story showing progress at Fenton as of last week when the office and residential components of the project reached their maximum height.

While this story was published just over 2 weeks ago, it remains a top hit with our readers. See the latest updates on the TJ’s coming to Morrisville very soon.

Lazy Daze starts tomorrow at the Town Hall campus in Downtown Cary. See the guide for all the know-before-you go details like parking, vendors and a map of the artist booths.

Peck & Plume has opened as the new restaurant at The Mayton, (formerly The Mayton Inn), a 44-room boutique hotel in downtown Cary.

The Mayton’s new owners renovated and revamped the restaurant previously known as The Verandah. Take a look at the new space and new menu offerings.

Last week was a tough week for the Mayor of Cary, Harold Weinbrecht in which he decided to sign an emergency order and require masks in all indoor environments. Read his own words as he describes the thought process that went into this decision and more local government updates throughout the week.

