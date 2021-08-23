Photos: Construction at Fenton Reaches its Top

Cary, NC — On Thursday last week, the owners and developers of Fenton gathered a group of Cary’s elected officials and project partners for a “topping out” ceremony.

This marked the accomplishment of the 69-acre mixed-use district reaching its maximum height in the office and multifamily components set to open with the first phase in April 2022.

This first phase will deliver approximately 345,000 square feet of shops, restaurants and entertainment space along with 200,000 square feet of office space, a 175-key boutique hotel and 357 luxury apartments.

Speakers at the ceremony included a couple of officials from Hines, a real estate investment firm with ownership in the project. Cary Mayor Harold Weinbrecht also shared a few thoughts on the well-underway project in a speech.

“The Fenton is not just a new development in Cary. The Fenton is the biggest development in Cary History,” said Weinbrecht. “It’s going to redefine what mixed-use is in this area, there’s just nothing like it.”

The following is a photo look-through from that ceremony and a tour around the grounds of this new district that is taking shape more and more each day in Cary.

Story and photos by Ashley Kairis.

