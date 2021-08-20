Top 5 Stories of the Week – August 20, 2021

Cary, NC — This week, as with most others, the most-read stories are all about new businesses coming to Cary. Others include mask mandate information and a few fun things to do this weekend in Cary.

In just one minute, let’s get you caught up on the biggest stories in Cary.

Take a peek inside the new Trader Joe’s under construction in Morrisville. Word has it that this spot will open already next month!

News continues to surface from the Fenton development. Last week owners of the project announced Sports & Social, an upscale take on a sports bar that will be amongst the shops to open in April 2022. Take a closer look!

Each Monday, Cary Mayor Harold Weinbrecht recaps his previous week in office. In this week’s blog post, he discusses his decision to sign a mask mandate and the Morrisville celebration of India’s Independence Day.

4. Indoor Mask Mandates Return to Cary & Surrounding Areas

This one is just as it sounds. For more details on the rules of the mask mandates in and around Cary, check out this article.

5. Weekend Events: Skating, Yoga & Lots of Live Music

Every Wednesday on CaryCitizen, we put together a list of some of the weekend happenings around Cary from pop-up festivals and markets to adult skate nights and movies at the Cary Theater. Take a look at what’s happening this weekend.

Story from staff reports. Photos by Ashley Kairis and Jim Matthews.

