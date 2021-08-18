Weekend Events: Skating, Yoga & Lots of Live Music

Cary, NC — This weekend, either in Cary or a short drive away, there are lots of unique and fun events to keep us all entertained.

From a holistic Mind Body Spirit Expo in Raleigh to hearing the amazing musical talents of local artists in a bar off of Chatham Street in Cary, here’s a quick look at what’s happening this weekend.

Friday, August 20, 2021

Justin-Lee Schultz Band at Bond Brothers Eastside

8-10 PM | 602 E. Chatham Street | Tickets

Justin-Lee Schultz is the youngest of three children, born on February 8, 2007, in Johannesburg South Africa. Both his dad and sister are musicians. Justin started playing piano at the age of 5 and received an endorsement from Yamaha, South Africa that same year.

His first stage performance was with his dad, just two weeks after he started playing the piano. He moved with his family to Michigan in 2015. Justin plays all genres of music from Jazz, Blues, RNB, POP, Fusion and Gospel. He is currently taking piano lessons from Jazz Professor, Jeremy Siskind from Los Angeles.

Werewolves Within at The Cary Theater

122 E. Chatham Street | 7 PM | Tickets

In this rated R comedy, there’s both thrill and horror. This flick is set in a time where a proposed pipeline creates divisions within the small town of Beaverfield.

A snowstorm traps its residents together inside the local inn and the newly arrived forest ranger Finn (Sam Richardson) and postal worker Cecily (Milana Vayntrub) must try to keep the peace and uncover the truth behind a mysterious creature that has begun terrorizing the community.

Saturday, August 21, 2021

Yoga & Live Music at Bond Brothers Eastside

602 E. Chatham Street | Tickets

This feel-good flow yoga class, designed for all levels, will be led by Kate Ryan with live music by Brandon Murphy of The Ceaseless Becoming. Legitimately beginner-friendly and beneficial for experienced yogis alike and not your basic yoga class. Get grounded, open up, and at the end, enjoy the best beer you’ve had all week.

Kate has been serving up yoga in the triangle since 2016. She’s taught thousands of classes, leads retreats, trains and certifies yoga teachers, and has used yoga to raise funds for local nonprofits like CORRAL and Interact of Wake.

Sign up for free to reserve a spot. A $10 donation at the door includes the class and one $5 ticket to be used in the taproom.

NC Courage vs. Kansas City Soccer Match

7 PM | WakeMed Soccer Park | 201 Soccer Park Drive | Tickets

If watching all the sports in the Olympics has you hankering to attend one live, you can take in an NWSL soccer match this Saturday in Cary! Cary’s NC Courage will face off against Kansas City. This opposing team is unique in that it began to play just this year as an expansion team in the National Women’s Soccer League.

Home games for the NC Courage will continue through the end of October. See the full regular-season schedule on the NC Courage website.

Good Rocking Sam at Bond Brothers Eastside

602 E. Chatham Street | 9-11 PM | Tickets

Good Rocking Sam will be the Saturday night entertainment this weekend at Bond Brothers. The band, based out of Durham, is made up of Mike Conway, Dave Sword, Chuck Taylor, and David Mozier. These guys have been writing and performing blues and rhythm and blues music for the better part of 20 years.

Choosing to veer away from the usual blues and rock jam music, Good Rock Sam as a group defines their sound as original blues and roots music with heart and soul. A ticket to enjoy their live set this Saturday is just $10.

Downtown Cary Farmers Market

8 AM-12 PM | 135 W. Chatham Street

Head over to the market on the grounds of the historic Ivey-Ellington House in Downtown Cary to peruse the vendor tents offering all things locally made and locally grown!

The past few weeks have seen great performances live at the market, too. So grab your reusable bags, family members and pets and come shop local in Downtown Cary! Take a look at the August 2021 in-season goods you’ll find this month. Also, if you’re interested in being a volunteer, board member or see the opening for the part-time Market Manager position, check out this article with all the details.

Sunday, August 22, 2021

Bluegrass Jam Session

Bond Brothers Eastside | 4-7 PM | Free

Play any instruments and want to jam with other local fans of the craft? Sign-up begins at 3:00 the day of the event and this weekend’s jam will be hosted by Brad Farmer. For those who’d rather listen than be on the stage, there is no cover charge to come and enjoy the tunes!

Around the Triangle

Body Mind Spirit Expo in Raleigh

August 21 & 22 | NC State Fair Grounds, Exposition Center | $14 Weekend Pass

At 1025 Blue Ridge Road in Raleigh, inside the Exposition Center will be a two-day holistic living festival called the Body Mind Spirit Expo. This festival is hosted by the nationally touring Body Mind Spirt Celebration and will include live performances featuring entertaining music, dance, and spoken word.

Then, attendees can explore an incredible selection of the nation’s finest psychics and mediums, the best in alternative health, wellness tools, products and resources. The festival hours will be 10 AM-7 PM on Saturday and 10 AM-6 PM on Sunday.

Adult Skate Night in Raleigh

If you’re nostalgic for a fun evening on skates and still have the moves on the rink, this Sunday might be the night to lace back up. At United Skates of America in Raleigh at 2901 Trawick Road, they are hosting an adult skate session from 7-10:30 PM for folks 18 and older only.

Admission is $9.50 and rentals are $4 for skates and $4.50 for rollerblades. Payment is accepted at the door or in advance on their website.

Story by Ashley Kairis photos courtesy of venue and artist websites.

All the Cary news for the informed Cary citizen. Subscribe by email.