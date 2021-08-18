Back to School Vaccine Clinic Continues this Weekend

Cary, NC — Earlier this month, in a two-day clinic hosted by WakeMed for their “Back to School Blitz” event, around 400 people received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

This weekend, on Saturday and Sunday, both students and adults have another opportunity to receive their first or second shots in the second round of the Back to School Blitz clinics. The vaccines will be available in the Andrews Center, located at 3024 New Bern Avenue in Raleigh from 8 AM-2 PM Saturday and 2-5 PM Sunday.

Health officials will be administering the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are also welcome.

Clinic Hours:

Saturday, August 21, 8 AM-2 PM Sunday, August 22, 2-5 PM

WakeMed requires parental, guardian or legal custodian consent before vaccinating people under 16 years old. The parent, guardian or legal custodian can complete the consent several ways:

In MyChart when making the child’s appointment

In person when accompanying the child to the vaccine clinic

By printing and completing the consent and having the child bring it with them to the clinic. English version Spanish version

If a person under age 16 presents without appropriate consent, we will attempt to call the child’s parent, guardian or legal custodian. If consent cannot be obtained, the child will not be able to receive the vaccine from WakeMed at that time. REMINDER: Adults who haven’t had their vaccine yet are welcome to get it at the same time as their children.

Clinic Address & Parking:

The Andrews Conference Center is located on the WakeMed Raleigh Campus across from the Emergency Department at 3024 New Bern Avenue.

If your children’s appointments are between 8 AM and 5 PM, please park in the P3 parking deck, enter WakeMed at Patient Registration, and follow the signs to the clinic.

For appointments before 8 am, after 5 pm or on a Saturday, feel free to use the underground parking at the Andrews Conference Center and take the elevator to the Ground Floor.

More Locations & Times to Receive the Vaccine

There are three vaccines available to get locally and completely free of charge — Pfizer-BioNTech (ages 12+), Moderna (ages 18+), and Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+).

If the above clinic doesn’t work for your schedule, here are some resources that can help you find a location and time that’s right for you.

Story by staff reports.

