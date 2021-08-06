Top 5 Stories of the Week – August 6, 2021

Cary, NC — Want to get caught up on the latest Cary news? Take a quick look through the most-read stories of the week.

In this week’s Harold’s Blog, Mayor Weinbrecht covers mask mandates starting back up atTown facilities, back-to-school vaccine clinics and more local government updates.

Adding to the list of USA athletes bringing home an Olympic medal is 17-year-old Claire Curzan, a swimmer and resident of Cary. See her story.

On Thursday, July 22, 2021, the Cary Town Council convened in front of the public in their Town Hall Chambers for the first time in more than 500 days. See what they voted on!

Just four events are scheduled at Cary’s outdoor amphitheatre for the hot summer nights of August 2021, one being A-lister Harry Connick, Jr and his 7-piece band. See the full lineup!

The past two Saturdays in Downtown Cary were dedicated to celebrating Cary’s sesquicentennial year with a street party style celebration of games, food, live entertainment and more. In case you missed it, we documented in this photo story.

Story from staff reports. Photos by Ashley Kairis.

