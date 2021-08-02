Photos: Celebrating Cary’s 150th

Cary, NC — The past two Saturdays brought new life to the old Library site along Academy Street as the Town of Cary celebrated Cary’s 150th year.

Entertainment included lawn games, the Late Night Lowlights band and acrobatic shows by the Carolina Circus. Food trucks, ice cream vendors and local brewers provided the treats and eats for the day. Then, each night ended with a projection light show on the face of the Cary Arts Center.

The light show, called “Journey Through a Dream of Light,” was an installation using innovative technologies to showcase works of light, color, dynamic movement and artistic expression. It featured work from digital artists, Robin Vuchnich, Rhett Hissam, Alex Mengel and Pat Fitzgerald.

For those unable to make it, here’s a photo recap of the festivities.

Story and photos by Ashley Kairis.

