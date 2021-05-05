Weekend Events: Pop-Up Markets & An Outdoor Movie

Cary, NC — If there’s one thing Cary will not be in short supply of this weekend, it’s pop-up markets and farmers markets.

Friday, May 7, 2021

Trolls World Tour Movie at Koka Booth

PG | Show starts 8:15 PM | Koka Booth Amphitheatre

This week’s showing of the outdoor Movies by Moonlight series at Koka Booth is geared toward Cary kiddos.

In this film, Poppy and Branch discover that they are but one of six different Troll tribes scattered over six different lands devoted to six different kinds of music: Funk, Country, Techno, Classical, Pop and Rock. Their world is about to get a lot bigger and a whole lot louder. Presented by WakeMed. A portion of proceeds will be donated to the WakeMed Foundation to benefit WakeMed Children’s services. For more information, visit the Koka Booth Amphitheatre Events page.

Saturday, May 8, 2021

Triangle Pop-Up at Phillip’s Farms

9 AM-3 PM | Free | 6701 Good Hope Church Road

The Triangle Pop-Up Market will be appearing at Phillips Farms of Cary for the first time on Saturday, May 8 from 9-3 PM for a Makers Market, Farmers Market, live music and more. It’s strawberry season, so freshly picked strawberries and other produce will be found at the farmers market. There will also be plenty of flower bouquets and gifts to grab just in time for Mother’s Day.

This market will be set-up for safe social distancing and masks are required. Vendors will be required to wear masks and hand sanitizing stations will be frequent. All vendors will be set-up outdoor in the open air!

Spring Daze Arts Market

10 AM-2 PM | Fidelity Bank | 100 W. Chatham Street

This Saturday is the second of 4 Spring Daze Arts Markets taking place at the downtown Fidelity Bank site at 100 W. Chatham Street.

Artist tents will be separated for social distancing as guests follow the path through the various artistic displays and sale items before exiting the lot onto Academy Street. See more about the markets in this CaryCitizen story.

Cary Downtown Farmers Market

8 AM-12 PM | 135 W. Chatham Street

Head over to the market on the grounds of the historic Ivey-Ellington House in Downtown Cary to peruse the vendor tents offering all things locally made and locally grown. The traditional season returned at the start of April, meaning more vendors, longer hours and of course, much more pleasant weather mornings.

Hit it at the right time and you could take in both the Farmers Market and the Food & Flea market right across the street.

Sunday, May 9, 2021 (Mother’s Day)

Downtown Cary Food & Flea

10 AM-2 PM | Fidelity Bank | 100 W. Chatham Street

More than 40 local artists, food vendors and craft makers will fill the Fidelity Bank lot this Sunday for the Mother’s Day Pop-Up of the Downtown Cary Food & Flea Market. The event is free to attend and is, of course, geared toward Moms and is family-friendly, welcoming leashed pets, too.

For more on what to expect, see this CaryCitizen article on the market’s 2021 return and future schedule.

Phillips Farms Farmers Market

9 AM-3 PM | 6701 Good Hope Church Road

This new market in Cary at Philips Farm in NW Cary has been operating for just over a month on Saturdays and Sundays with new hours of 9 AM – 3 PM. What you’ll find at this particular farmers market will be local produce, meat, bread, dairy, art pieces and of course, a Phillips Farms staple every spring, their strawberries.

