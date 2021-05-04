Downtown Cary Food & Flea Returns Sunday

Cary, NC — The Fidelity Bank parking lot will be a haven of local talent twice this weekend.

First with the Spring Daze Arts Market on Saturday from 10 AM -2 PM. Then on Sunday, the Downtown Cary Food & Flea will make its triumphant return from 12-4 PM with a Mother’s Day theme.

Food & Flea: A Mother’s Day Pop-Up

More than 40 local artists, food vendors and craft makers will fill the lot this Sunday for the Mother’s Day Pop-Up of the Downtown Cary Food & Flea Market. The event is free to attend and is, of course, geared toward Moms and is family-friendly, welcoming leashed pets, too.

Owner of the market, Jessica Doyle, says all COVID-19 state guidelines will be in practice at the market. This includes:

Tents 10 feet apart

Encouraged social distancing

Encouraged mask-wearing

“Masks outdoors are not required but we do encourage them for the emotional and physical concerns of others present, especially within a vendor’s tent. We are asking that you respect the people around you, but most importantly come have fun with us,” said Doyle.

Live Music, Beverages and Food Trucks

Live music will start up at 1 PM by Emily Musolino, a Durham native who mixes soulful vocals with shredding blues-rock guitar riffs.

Bond Brother Beer Co. will have the adult refreshments flowing and local food trucks will have delicious food and drink options for sale. These include Medi Bites, Cafe Rican and Jones Lemonade.

2021 DT Cary Food & Flea Schedule

The Sunday, May 9 Food & Flea is the kick-off market of the year with 6 more planned for 2021 at 100 W. Chatham Street.

All will fall on the second Sunday of each month, except for July, which is typically too hot.

May 9: 12-4 PM

June 13: 12-4 PM

August 8: 12-4 PM

September 12: 12-4 PM

October 10: 12-4 PM

November 14: 12-4 PM

December 12: 12-4 PM

Q&A With the Owner

Leading into the 2021 DT Cary Food & Flea season, we asked owner Jessica Doyle about COVID-19 impacts, the 2021 market atmosphere and this Sunday’s Food & Flea.

As the owner of Food & Flea, what are you most looking forward to about this Sunday’s pop-up?

“I am most looking forward to communing with the small businesses, artists, citizens & pets that make these events possible and watching everyone enjoy themselves together again; more joy and less fear for our community or any community is always something to look forward to.”

What atmosphere do you hope to create for the community with this market?

“Our goal at Food & Flea Productions is to create an environment that is inclusive of all humans, creates a sense of community & safety and supports local small businesses in the best ways we are able. Small actions, big hearts!”

Related to COVID-19, what has it been like to plan to come back after such uncertain times?

“After over a year off and much time to reflect and create, I could not wait to get back to planning and engaging with our talented community. I wanted to wait until I was fully vaccinated and give our vendors the opportunity to do so as well. One of the bigger challenges was gauging the appropriate time to resurrect our markets. We wanted to make sure we were considering our community before ourselves. One of the more exciting developments during this down time has been our creative expansion. Food & Flea Productions has birthed a new offspring. Wander Market will start popping up at local breweries and small businesses around the Triangle very soon. Our hope is to support as many small businesses, artists, bartenders and the like as they were some of the hardest hit financially during this unprecedented event.”

Story by Ashley Kairis. Photos courtesy of Kairis and the Food & Flea Productions Facebook Page.

