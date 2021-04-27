Spring Daze Returns to Cary Starting this Weekend

Cary, NC — Cary’s Spring Daze Arts & Crafts Festival is back, but will look a little different in 2021. For starters, it’s called Spring Daze Arts Markets this year and, to spread out the fun and the potential for crowding, it will be held on 4 consecutive Saturdays in May.

Where & When?

Instead of roaming under the canopy of Bond Park, this year’s Spring Daze Markets will take place at the downtown Fidelity Bank site at 100 W. Chatham Street. The designated entrance will be on the Chatham Street side of the lot by the train mural at 122 W. Chatham.

Artist tents will be separated for social distancing as guests follow the path through the various artistic displays and sale items before exiting the lot onto Academy Street. Capacity for the markets is limited to outdoor gathering guidelines and guests will be asked to form a line on W. Chatham Street as they wait to enter.

Spring Daze Arts Markets will be open to the public on:

Saturday, May 1, 2021 | 10 AM – 2 PM

Saturday, May 8, 2021 | 10 AM – 2 PM

Saturday, May 15, 2021 | 10 AM – 2 PM

Saturday, May 22, 2021 | 10 AM – 2 PM

The last entrance time for these markets will be 1:45 PM. See the full guide to event safety practices on the Town of Cary website.

A 4-Week Showcase of NC Artists

The Saturday markets will feature a variety of about 20-25 North Carolina-based artists with works in all sorts of mediums like sculpture, paintings, clay, soaps, candles, woodworking and more.

Lists of the artists that will be at each of the markets can be accessed on the Town’s Spring Daze Arts Market page where you can also find artist descriptions, art sample photos and more information on how to view their website and social media platforms.

For more information on where to park, bathrooms, inclement weather protocols, pet policy, restrictions and more, see the Plan Your Visit section of the Town of Cary’s Spring Daze Arts Market page.

Story by Ashley Kairis photos courtesy of the Town of Cary.

