5 Ways to Celebrate Bike Month in Cary

Cary, NC — From the sunset bike rides around Lake Crabtree to running the American Tobacco Trail’s flat and shady terrain, Cary residents can’t get enough of the local greenways, year-round.

Looking for a little extra motivation to get out on the trails? It’s May 2021 and that means it is officially Bike Month!

The 80+ miles of greenway in the Town’s limits go on to conenct to Raleigh, Durham, Morrisville, Apex and beyond, providing a limitless canvas for free, accessible recreation. The Town of Cary has put together a Bike Month webpage that includes recommended rides, safety tips and the local on and off-road biking facilities.

From avid cyclists to the occassional riders, here’s 5 ways you and the whole family can take part in the Bike Month.

1. Take on the National Bike Challenge

If you’re a fan of some healthy competition, you just might like the 2021 National Bike Challenge.

This challenge, sponsored by Love to Ride and the League of American Bicyclists, kicked off on May 1st with the start of Bike Month and is a national community and workplace challenge designed to get everyone riding and encouraging others to ride.

In this fun, friendly competition individuals, businesses and communities compete to see which can get the most friends, family and co-workers to ride a bike during May. Find a team or join with a group of friends virtually during Bike Month to join in on the fun.

2. Use Share the Ride NC to Track Trips & Earn Rewards

Share the Ride NC is a state-wide resource that allows bikers to track their daily trips and provides key benefits to each cyclist such as their money savings and positive environmental impacts.

Share the ride also allows users to earn rewards along the way and offers tips and help in finding better commuting alternatives in and around North Carolina.

3. Gear Up for a Bike to School Day

On Wednesday, May 5, 2021, communities across the United States will be walking or rolling as part of the 10th annual National Bike to School Day, a celebration highlighting the importance of safe, active travel.

Regardless of if the learning is happening in person or at home, you can visit WalkBiketoSchool.org for a list of event ideas created specifically for 2021.

4. Celebrate National Trails Day, June 5th

In the two-week period leading up to National Trails Day, the Town of Cary will have logos places throughout the local greenways. For those who can find them there will be chances to win prizes for those discoveries.

Then, on National Trails Day, get out of the house and take in a trail. Perhaps, one you’ve always intended to visit or haven’t been to in many years.

5. Vote for Your Favorite Cary Greenway

In honor of Bike Month in May and National Trails Day on June 5, the Town of Cary is hosting an online voting period to name the top favorite Cary greenway.

With over 80 miles of greenway in Cary alone, there are plenty to choose from at the Town’s voting page. The vote will close on Wednesday, June 2, and Cary’s greenway winner will be announced on June 5, National Trail’s Day.

Story and photos by Ashley Kairis. Graphic courtesy of the Town of Cary.

All the Cary news for the informed Cary citizen. Subscribe by email.