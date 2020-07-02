Business Bits: Mayton Inn Shifts Ownership, New Businesses in Cary

Cary, NC — The last time we did a rundown of business news and openings in Cary was in February, better known as pre-pandemic times. Today, our monthly series makes its triumphant return.

New Buyer Closes on Mayton Inn

The boutique hotel on Academy Street, under previous ownership, made its way into bankruptcy court in September 2018. The Mayton Inn opened its doors in 2015 with a total investment of $14.6 million in the project. Now, 5 years later, it has been officially purchased by Academy Park Hospitality, LLC for a bid of $8.1 million.

Ignium Strength + Conditioning

Adding to Cary’s fitness scene is the newly opened Ignium Strength + Conditioning at 329 N. Harrison Avenue where Iron Tribe Fitness once was. This new business specializes in physical training at high-intensity intervals paired with nutritional support. For more on the training and nutrition programs, pricing and other details, see the Ignium Strength + Conditioning website.

Brecotea Baking Studio

This newcomer to the Cary business community is a first in the state of North Carolina, branching out from its original location in Richmond, Virginia. Brecotea Baking Studio brands itself as a place for a high-quality bread and a healthy variety of teas. The company prides itself on using only hand-picked tea leaves, fresh seasonal fruits and creating bread that is low in fat, sugar, salt and emphasizes health and natural wheat flavor through long-term fermentation.

In speaking with a team member of the Richmond location, the expected time for the Cary location to open is sometime in August 2020.

Five Below

The newest location of Five Below in the region has opened at 3009 Market Center Drive in Morrisville’s Park West Village shopping area. Five Below is known for its discounted prices and teenage-centered inventory.

Hemp Garden

The ribbon was cut on March 18th for this CBD products retailer. Hemp Garden’s thrid location is now in Cary’s MacGregor Square beside Brewster’s Pub. The company is a member of the Cary Chamber of Commerce and its mission is “to embody the community feeling inherent to our industry by valuing the presence of every person that walks in our door.” See more on the Hemp Garden website.

Story by Ashley Kairis. Photos by Lindsey Chester.

