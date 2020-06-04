Turning a New Leaf at the Mayton Inn

Cary, NC — The sale of the Mayton Inn was officially closed this week on June 2, 2020 with ownership now belonging to Academy Park Hospitality, LLC.

Developers and investors in the Mayton Inn include Bill Zahn, George Jordan, Steve Knier, Jordan Gussenhoven and Grant Yarber. Two additional partners, Craig Spitzer & Craig Shipley, are the founders of Early Bird Night Owl which currently operates the Durham Hotel in downtown Durham.

“The partners share the belief that The Mayton will play a vital role in the future of downtown Cary, the downtown Cary Park and other future development that is taking place in the downtown area,” said Zahn.

Next Steps

According to Zahn, the plan going forward is to reopen the restaurant as soon as possible and for there to be “no or limited disruptions” of service during the transition and while renovations take place. The partners from Early Bird Night Owl will manage and operate The Mayton Inn.

Story and photos by Ashley Kairis. Read previous coverage on the Mayton Inn in the Archives.

