Top 5 Stories of the Week: February 11, 2022

Composting just got more convenient for Cary residents with the opening of a new food waste drop-off station.

By just being a resident of Cary, you can receive a free, native to Cary tree to plant at home through the Town’s program called My Tree, Our Tree. Registration began earlier this week. Here’s all the info.

Get caught up on General Assembly updates, election timelines, meetings, greenway connectors and more in Harold’s Blog, written each week by Cary’s Mayor, Harold Weinbrecht.

American Legion Post 67 in Cary will be hosting a 3-day event to assist veterans with claims and questions related to benefits and healthcare. The event will be from March 17-19 and here’s what to know before you go.

Each year during the month of February, the Town of Cary celebrates the contributions of African American individuals to the local community and beyond. For 2022, the town has arranged lots of new and returning programs to address and acknowledge the Black experience in America.