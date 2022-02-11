Top 5 Stories of the Week: February 11, 2022
Cary, NC — It was a big week consisting of community news and a company announcement from CaryCitizen.
In case you’ve missed them, here are our 5 most-read stories of the week.
1. New Facility Brings Composting to Cary Residents
Composting just got more convenient for Cary residents with the opening of a new food waste drop-off station.
2. Register for Spring Giveaway of Native Cary Trees
By just being a resident of Cary, you can receive a free, native to Cary tree to plant at home through the Town’s program called My Tree, Our Tree. Registration began earlier this week. Here’s all the info.
3. Harold’s Blog: Greenway Connectors & General Assembly Updates
Get caught up on General Assembly updates, election timelines, meetings, greenway connectors and more in Harold’s Blog, written each week by Cary’s Mayor, Harold Weinbrecht.
4. Cary American Legion to Host 3-Day Veterans Assistance Event Next Month
American Legion Post 67 in Cary will be hosting a 3-day event to assist veterans with claims and questions related to benefits and healthcare. The event will be from March 17-19 and here’s what to know before you go.
5. Celebrations of Black History in Cary
Each year during the month of February, the Town of Cary celebrates the contributions of African American individuals to the local community and beyond. For 2022, the town has arranged lots of new and returning programs to address and acknowledge the Black experience in America.
Story and photos by Ashley Kairis.
