Weekend Events: Lanterns, Lights & Bluegrass

Cary, NC — With the Christmas holiday on Saturday and business closings coming up, here are a few events you and yours could still enjoy this weekend.

Chinese Lantern Festival (All Weekend)

If you haven’t heard about or been to the NC Chinese Lantern Festival that’s hosted at Cary’s Koka Booth Amphitheatre, it’s a must-see before it finishes up on January 9, 2022. The Festival will be open every day of this weekend, including Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, too!

See all the details of the festival in this story and reserve your tickets online before they are gone!

Holt Road Light Display (All Weekend)

There is a free light display just a few minutes outside Cary in Apex called MG’s Vision and Lights on Holt Road. Here’s an article with more about the display and this weekend’s schedule is:

Thursday, December 23: 6-10 PM

Friday, December 24: 5:30-10 PM

Saturday, December 25: 6-10 PM

Sunday, December 26: 7-10 PM (this is the closing night of the display)

If you’re up for this and more light displays in and around Cary, you can find them on this WRAL map of holiday light shows in the area.

Sunday, December 26, 2021

Bluegrass Jam Open Mic

4-7 PM | Free | Bond Brothers Eastside

Bring your instrument and sit in, or just come to hang for this Sunday’s Bluegrass Jam Open Mic night hosted by Brad Farmer.

Story and photos by Ashley Kairis. Bluegrass image courtesy of Bond Brothers Eastside on Facebook.

All the Cary news for the informed Cary citizen. Subscribe by email.