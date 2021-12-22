After the Holidays: Donate Trees to Help NC Coastline

Cary, NC — When it’s time to pack up the decorations this year, consider donating your live Christmas tree to help rebuild the dunes of North Carolina beaches.

Donate a Tree, Rebuild a Dune

Used Christmas trees can be repurposed and installed on NC beaches to create an environment for dunes to rebuild after being lost to erosion and hurricane destruction. Another added bonus is that the trees instantly create more habitat for beach creatures.

The team behind Douglas Realty Group in downtown Cary will begin collecting trees on January 1, 2022. The trees will then be delivered to their coastline office in Wilmington, NC where they will work alongside the local Surfrider Foundation to install them on the beach.

On their Rebuild the Dunes website, a DRG representative said,

“I think we can agree one of the best things about living in Cary is easy access to the mountains and beaches, so how poignant for trees grown in the NC mountains, displayed in the Triangle, then placed onto a NC beach to rebuild the dunes.”

Drop Off Your Tree or Request Driveway Pickup

If you’re looking to donate, you can drop off your used Christmas tree in early January (1st-16th) at 808 Tanglewood Drive in Cary, in the field at Cary Swim Club. For residents of Cary not wanting to fuss with transporting their tree, a great option is requesting a driveway pickup.

To get on their list for pick-ups, send an email request to info@drgtriangle.com with your address. The days they’ve designated for those pickups are January 2, 9 and 16.

Story by staff reports. Christmas tree photos by Nick Amoscato and Douglas Realty Group on Facebook.

