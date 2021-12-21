A Motown Christmas Starts 4-Show Run Tonight in Cary

Cary, NC — The Town of Cary and the Pure Life Theatre Collective join together to produce a presentation of Nate Jacobs’ A Motown Christmas.

This musical revue is fueled by an exceptional cast and celebrates the holiday songs of Motown. Enjoy a unique holiday experience full of soul and joy with your loved ones in an upcoming showing.

Show Dates & Tickets

Cary Arts Center | 101 Dry Avenue in Downtown Cary

Tickets are available through Etix or The Cary Theater Box Office at 122 East Chatham Street. Ticket prices are:

$27 for Adults 18+

$25 for Seniors 55+

$20 for Students

$22/person for a group of 10+

COVID-19 Policies and Procedures for A Motown Christmas:

For the shows, there will be procedures in place that are required by Pure Life Theater which do not reflect other protocols required by The Cary Theater or The Town of Cary. To reduce exposure to COVID-19 for patrons, all ticket purchasers must indicate they will follow these policies before purchasing their ticket for the live performances at the Cary Theater.

Masks are required for all staff, performers, patrons, and visitors regardless of vaccination status.

All staff and patrons must also show:

Proof of complete vaccination against COVID-19 (at least two weeks after final dose)

Present proof via a digital photo or physical copy of your vaccination card.

Proof must be accompanied with a photo ID.

Minors (ages 12-17) may show a vaccination card without a photo ID. Children under 12 must wear masks but are not required to show proof of vaccine or proof of a negative test.

OR:

Proof of a negative lab-conducted COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of the performance.

Negative tests must be dated and show your name.

A photo ID is required.

Minors (ages 12-17) may show proof of a negative test result without a photo ID.

Please note, only PCR COVID-19 tests and Antigen COVID-19 tests will be accepted. Home tests will not be accepted, and testing will not be available at the Cary Theater. You must have your negative COVID-19 test results before arrival. Here’s a great place to find a test site near you.

Only masked guests with the required proof of vaccination or negative test can enter the venue.

As standards evolve, this information will be updated and posted on the ‘Know Before You Go’ page.

Story from staff reports. Photos courtesy of the Town of Cary.

