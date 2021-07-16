Top 5 Stories of the Week – July 16, 2021

Cary, NC — Top-read stories of this week ranged from history and financial tips to Olympic Baseball games and live music in Cary.

Here’s the rundown.

In a Saturday awards ceremony, several Cary residents made history as the first Asian-American group to receive U.S. Presidential Service Awards. See more about these talented winners.

In this month’s look back into the history of Cary, we hear from four native Cary residents who recall their childhood swimming holes. Take a gander.

This weekend, the entertainment in Cary is of an Olympic standard. The USA Baseball Team will play a few games before heading to Tokyo. Plus, it’s Tribute to Legends weekend at Koka Booth Amphitheatre. See more details in this week’s Weekend Events story.

The first Park After Dark event of the summer had to be canceled due to some light rain, but that didn’t stop a sizeable crowd from gathering to enjoy some company, food from Las Gringas Mexican food truck and beverages from Pharmacy Bottle + Beverage in Downtown Cary. Check out the article for more on future event dates and musical guests.

Thinking of retiring early? Here are a few things to consider before making the leap from local wealth advisor, Briant Sikorski.

Story from staff reports. Photos by Dennis Midkiff and April Umminger.

All the Cary news for the informed Cary citizen. Subscribe by email.