Weekend Events: Olympic Baseball & Legendary Tributes

Cary, NC — This weekend, the entertainment in Cary is of an Olympic standard. That’s because the USA Baseball Team, whose training complex is right here in Cary, will play against the Collegiate National Team in a 3-game series before heading to Tokyo.

In addition to this high-caliber sporting event, if you’re more musically inclined, it is Tribute to Legends weekend at Koka Booth Amphitheatre. Several performances are lined up Saturday and Sunday to pay tribute to James Taylor, Carole King, Earth, Wind & Fire, and more!

Olympic Baseball Games in Cary & Durham

Sunday, July 18 – Tuesday, July 20

Online tickets and information on the two games in Cary are available on the USA Baseball website. Tickets for the game at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park can be found through the Durham Bulls website.

As for the rest of Cary events this weekend, there’s plenty out there to keep the community entertained.

Friday, July 16, 2021

Troubadours Tribute to James Taylor & Carole King

Koka Booth Amphitheatre | Gates open 6:30 | Show starts 8 PM | Tickets online

As part of Tribute to Legends Weekend at the amphitheatre, troubadours will come together to provide an enchanting evening celebrating the music of Carole King and James Taylor.

Home Again, comprised of professional musicians who have been working together for over 30 years, is dedicated to preserving Carole King’s legacy. The band includes Deb De Lucca (Carole) on piano & lead vocals.

Sam Hyman’s “JT Express” show is a masterful tribute to the music of James Taylor. Sam’s uncanny resemblance to James, and his astonishing capture of Taylor’s vocal and guitar styles leave audiences feeling like they’ve just seen and heard the legend himself.

Saturday, July 17, 2021

A Tribute to Earth, Wind and Fire & Motown Soul

Koka Booth Amphitheatre | Gates open 6:30 | Show starts 8 PM | Tickets online

The show, “In Gratitude: A Tribute to Earth, Wind and Fire & Motown Soul and more,” pays homage to one of the most prolific musical ensembles in history. This night of tribute will feature a 13 piece-ensemble that annually sells out venues throughout the area paying tribute to the masters with their authentic musical presentation, exciting stage show and traditional and unique vocal interpretations

Sunday, July 18, 2021

Dream Horse at the Cary Theater

4 PM Showtime | 1 hr. 53 min. | Biography, Comedy, Drama | PG | Get tickets

Dream Alliance is an unlikely racehorse bred by small-town Welsh bartender Jan Vokes. With no experience, Jan convinces her neighbors to chip in their meager earnings to help raise Dream in the hopes he can compete with the racing elites.

It’s a great time to experience a movie night at Downtown Cary’s arthouse theater.

Story by Ashley Kairis photos courtesy of venue and artist websites.

All the Cary news for the informed Cary citizen. Subscribe by email.