Park After Dark: July 14 in Downtown Cary
Cary, NC — This week Wednesday, July 14th kicks off the “Park After Dark” series at the Old Library Site in Downtown Cary.
During a few select Wednesdays through the summer and fall, each Park After Dark event at 310 S. Academy Street will bring together live entertainment and foods, beverages and treats from local vendors.
Performing this Week: The Marc Puricelli Ensemble
Wednesday, July 14 | 7-9 PM | Free
A dynamic quintet playing straight-ahead jazz, to funk, to original interpretations of soul and pop classics.
Bring Your Own: Allowed Items
On the list of things to know before you go are:
- Outside food and beverages are allowed
- Outside alcohol is not allowed
- A limited selection of free, low-level lawn chairs will be available
- Personal lawn chairs are allowed as well
Food & Drink Vendors
- Las Gringas Mexican Food Truck
- Pharmacy Bottle & Beverage
- Andia’s Homemade Ice Cream
Parking & Weather
Multiple parking areas are available, including the Cary Arts Center (101 Dry Ave.), the downtown parking deck (113 Walnut St.) and parallel parking along S. Academy St. Please mind all parking signs if parking in private lots.
Park After Dark is a rain or shine event. In the event of severe weather, check out our Weather Status Page.
Future Dates
Not able to make it to this week’s Park After Dark? There’s more coming soon, including:
- August 11, 2021 – Mint Julep Jazz Band
- September 8, 2021 – NIITO
Story by Staff Reports. Photos courtesy of the Town of Cary.
