American Legion to Host July 20 Fundraiser at Waverly Place

Cary, NC — If you’re wanting a good meal out to break up the work week next Tuesday while supporting local veterans, Chicken Salad Chick in the Waverly Place shopping center is the place to be.

“We have teamed up with this restaurant to hold a Fund Raiser for our American Legion Post that will help support our many Community Programs,” said Curtis Leary of Post 67.

When: 10:30 AM – 8:30 PM on Tuesday, July 20th Where: Chicken Salad Chick, 302 Colonades Way, Cary

All sales made for dine-in or takeout orders between 10:30 AM and 8:30 PM will have a 10% donation going to Cary’s American Legion Post 67.

“Pass the word around to all your neighbors, through social media and come join us for some excellent Chicken Salad and sides. They have a great assortment to choose from,” said Leary.

For further information on this event, you can contact the American Legion Post 67 by phone at 919-481-4811, option 6.

Story by staff reports.

