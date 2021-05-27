Weekend Events: Live Tunes, Outdoor Flicks & An Art Walk

Cary, NC — This weekend in Cary and around the Triangle is all about the classic combo—food and entertainment.

Take your pick of unique dining and show experiences and, as always, there are plenty of weekend markets sharing locally-grown, fresh produce and hand-made goods.

Friday, May 28, 2021

Live Music & Painting with Little Red Birds

Free | 6-9 PM | Raleigh Brewing at the Cary Arboretum | 2036 Renaissance Park Place

Now this is an event where you stop in for the beer and stay for the live entertainment. Guitarist and singer Dave Devlin will be playing some easy listening crowd favorites while Amanda Wilson paints a complete masterpiece live.

The painting will be silently auctioned off throughout the event and will go home with one lucky winner at the end of the night.

Outdoor Movie at Koka Booth: Star Wars “The Rise of Skywalker”

2019 | PG-13 | 2 hr. 22 min. | Sci-Fi/Action

When it’s discovered that the evil Emperor Palpatine did not die at the hands of Darth Vader, the rebels must race against the clock to find out his whereabouts. Finn and Poe lead the Resistance to put a stop to the First Order’s plans to form a new Empire, while Rey anticipates her inevitable confrontation with Kylo Ren.

The show will begin at 8:30 PM. For tickets and more event info, visit BoothAmphitheatre.com.

Saturday, May 29, 2021

Mysti Mayhem Trio at Bond Brothers Eastside

8-10 PM | General Admission Tickets $12.24

Mysti Mayhem is a bright-haired powerhouse vocalist who is sure to bring a fun and funky twist to the weekend.

Mysti is a songwriter and guitarist with over a decade of seasoned performances throughout the United States and Europe. A local favorite for her voice and her positive energy, Mysti Mayhem will be hitting the stage at Bond Brothers Eastside for a 2-hour set. Tickets are available for purchase on the Bond Brothers website.

Cary Downtown Farmers Market

8 AM-12 PM | 135 W. Chatham Street

Head over to the market on the grounds of the historic Ivey-Ellington House in Downtown Cary to peruse the vendor tents offering all things locally made and locally grown. The traditional season returned at the start of April, meaning more vendors, longer hours and of course, much more pleasant weather mornings.

Take a look at what you might find at the market this month.

Sunday, May 30, 2021

Back in Action: An American Celebration

Koka Booth Amphitheatre | Gates open 6 PM | Show begins 7 PM

It’s been well over a year since the Triangle Wind Ensemble has been able to present a full-fledged concert, but at the end of this month, they will make their return to Koka Booth Amphitheater on Memorial Day weekend.

The show, called “Back in Action: An American Celebration,” will be filled with musical favorites from film, stage, video games and more. Grab your tickets at BoothAmphitheatre.com.

Bluegrass Jam Open Mic

4-7 PM | Bond Brothers Eastside | 602 East Cedar Street

This free-to-attend open mic night will be hosted by local musician, Joey Pilot and sign-ups begin at 3 PM the day of the event at Bond Brothers Eastside.

Around the Triangle This Weekend

Chapel Hill – Outdoor Art Walk Through Downtown

Free | Anytime, All Weekend

The “The Art of Science + Hope” is a mile-long pop-up art walk that showed up in Downtown Chapel Hill on May 6th. More than 80 pieces of original art popped up on May 6th, 2021, designed as a “mile-long thank you card’ to scientists, healthcare workers, teachers, and local business owners — everyone whose leadership and innovation helped the community and the country make it through the past year.

The art walk lines Franklin, Henderson and Graham Streets and will be up another couple of days, through the end of the month. You can also vote online for your favorite artworks along the walk for a chance to win local restaurant gift certificates.

Raleigh – “Dine Out Downtown” with Live Music

Saturday, May 29 | 5 PM – 9 PM | Downtown Raleigh

Certain street sections of Downtown Raleigh have shut down to traffic on Saturdays from 5 – 9 PM since April for Dine Out Downtown, which is set to run through June.

For this, tables are out on the street to allow more room for outside dining, and there will be live music nearby. Folks are encouraged to call participating restaurants ahead of time to make a reservation for a Dine Out Downtown table, but there will also be open tables to enjoy take-out meals from any nearby restaurant.

The schedule for remaining Dine Out Downtown events:

May 29 – City Market

June 5 – Glenwood South

June 12 – Warehouse District

June 19 – City Market

June 26 – Fayetteville Street

Story by Ashley Kairis photos courtesy of venue and artist websites.

