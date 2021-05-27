Local Daycares Raise Over $5,000 to Help End Childhood Cancer

Cary, NC — The Children’s Lighthouse daycares of West Cary and Raleigh recently hosted Trike-A-Thons which led to a donation of $5,350 donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Teaching Bike Safety & Having Fun

According to owner Sheetal Thomas, the recent Trike-A-Thon events offered a fun way for the students to learn about bike safety. And, with the help of parents, the daycare was able to make a significant donation to their charity partner, St. Jude.

“Giveback has always been an integral part of our business, and to have built a community of families who are so willing to give is truly a blessing,” said Thomas.

During the Trike-A-Thon events at its schools in Raleigh and West Cary, Children’s Lighthouse students reviewed videos and completed coloring pages to further their knowledge of bike safety. As for the parents who made donations to St. Jude, they were honored throughout the month with flags that were posted along the entry path at each school.

Riding to Help End Childhood Cancer

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago.

St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands of more children. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Children’s Lighthouse is a proud partner of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

You can view more online about Children’s Lighthouse and Trike-A-Thon events for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Story by Alex Hopkins. Photos courtesy of Children’s Lighthouse & St. Jude.

All the Cary news for the informed Cary citizen. Subscribe by email.