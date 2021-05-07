May at the Downtown Cary Farmers Market
Cary, NC — Ripe veggies, unique finds, and handcrafted coffees await at the Downtown Cary Farmers Market this month.
Plus, if you time it right, you can also visit the Spring Daze Arts Markets on your trip to the farmers market, taking place the next three Saturdays — May 8, 15 and 22 — across the street at the Fidelity Bank parking lot from 10 AM – 2 PM.
The Downtown Cary Farmers Market will be open its regular season hours of 8 AM-12 PM on the grounds of the historic Ivey-Ellington House at 135 W. Chatham Street.
Let’s take look at what’s in season at the market this month and the unique finds you may come across. As always, keep in mind that vendors are not guaranteed and products may sell out later in the mornings.
What You’ll Find in May
New to the market this month will be an abundance of fresh strawberries, peas, and other produce along with granola and a variety of pottery works, including mugs, bowls, and plates. On the sweet tooth side, new goodies will include specialty chocolates, nut clusters, caramel squares, dipped pretzels, and even some coconut butter spread.
Here’s a sampling of what else you may find at the market this May:
Springtime Produce & Favorites
- Salad greens
- Microgreens
- Kale
- Chard
- Arugula
- Spinach
- Strawberries
- Sweet potatoes
- Cucumbers
- Tomatoes
- Radishes
- Green onions
- Herbs
- Peas
- Bok choi
- Assorted bunches of fresh-cut flowers
Meat & Dairy Products
- Abundance of eggs
- Pork
- Roasts
- Whole chickens
- Ground beef
- Steaks
- Bacon
- Sausage
- Bones for soup
- Whole milk
- Chocolate milk
- Goat cheese favorites like, “Cheese Louise,” Feta, and goat milk fudge
Coffees, Teas and Fresh Baked Goodies
- Freshly baked croissants
- Muffins
- Cinnamon rolls
- Cookies
- Macarons
- Fresh Hot/Cold coffee
- Custom blended teas
- Specialty chocolates —nut clusters, caramel squares, dipped pretzels and more
- Coconut Butter Spread
Housewares & Other Finds
- Assorted, handmade & one-of-a-kind jewelry
- Local honey
- Beeswax candles
- Fresh tasting lemonade with fruit twists
- Variety of beauty products from lotions and soaps to body scrubs and beard oils
- Hand-painted planters
- Crotcheted kitchen items
- Granola
Stop on By & Keep Up With the Market Online
Interested in shopping these springtime finds? Head over to the market on the grounds of the historic Ivey-Ellington House at 135 W. Chatham Street in Downtown Cary.
Stay up to date on weekly market information including new products and vendors on the market’s Facebook page.
Story from by Ashley Kairis. Photos by Kairis & Hal Goodtree.
