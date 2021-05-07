May at the Downtown Cary Farmers Market

Cary, NC — Ripe veggies, unique finds, and handcrafted coffees await at the Downtown Cary Farmers Market this month.

Plus, if you time it right, you can also visit the Spring Daze Arts Markets on your trip to the farmers market, taking place the next three Saturdays — May 8, 15 and 22 — across the street at the Fidelity Bank parking lot from 10 AM – 2 PM.

The Downtown Cary Farmers Market will be open its regular season hours of 8 AM-12 PM on the grounds of the historic Ivey-Ellington House at 135 W. Chatham Street.

Let’s take look at what’s in season at the market this month and the unique finds you may come across. As always, keep in mind that vendors are not guaranteed and products may sell out later in the mornings.

What You’ll Find in May

New to the market this month will be an abundance of fresh strawberries, peas, and other produce along with granola and a variety of pottery works, including mugs, bowls, and plates. On the sweet tooth side, new goodies will include specialty chocolates, nut clusters, caramel squares, dipped pretzels, and even some coconut butter spread.

Here’s a sampling of what else you may find at the market this May:

Springtime Produce & Favorites

Salad greens

Microgreens

Kale

Chard

Arugula

Spinach

Strawberries

Sweet potatoes

Cucumbers

Tomatoes

Radishes

Green onions

Herbs

Peas

Bok choi

Assorted bunches of fresh-cut flowers

Meat & Dairy Products

Abundance of eggs

Pork

Roasts

Whole chickens

Ground beef

Steaks

Bacon

Sausage

Bones for soup

Whole milk

Chocolate milk

Goat cheese favorites like, “Cheese Louise,” Feta, and goat milk fudge

Coffees, Teas and Fresh Baked Goodies

Freshly baked croissants

Muffins

Cinnamon rolls

Cookies

Macarons

Fresh Hot/Cold coffee

Custom blended teas

Specialty chocolates —nut clusters, caramel squares, dipped pretzels and more

Coconut Butter Spread



Housewares & Other Finds

Assorted, handmade & one-of-a-kind jewelry

Local honey

Beeswax candles

Fresh tasting lemonade with fruit twists

Variety of beauty products from lotions and soaps to body scrubs and beard oils

Hand-painted planters

Crotcheted kitchen items

Granola

Stop on By & Keep Up With the Market Online Interested in shopping these springtime finds? Head over to the market on the grounds of the historic Ivey-Ellington House at 135 W. Chatham Street in Downtown Cary. Stay up to date on weekly market information including new products and vendors on the market’s Facebook page.