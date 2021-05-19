Weekend Events: Spring Daze, Outdoor Movies & Open Mic Night

Cary, NC — Music is in the air this weekend with an orchestral concert and bluegrass open mic night. For those less musically inclined, there are local markets to shop through, movies to see and more.

Friday, May 21, 2021

Outdoor Movie at Koka Booth Amphitheatre: Little

Koka Booth Amphitheatre | 2019 | PG-13 | 1 hr. 49 min. | Comedy/Fantasy

In this switcheroo comedy, a woman is transformed into her younger self at a point in her life when the pressures of adulthood become too much to bear.

Jordan is a take-no-prisoners tech mogul who torments her long-suffering assistant, April, and the rest of her employees daily. She soon faces an unexpected threat to her personal life and career when she magically becomes a 13-year-old version of herself right before a do-or-die presentation.

Jordan will now need to rely on April more than ever, that is if April is willing to stop treating Jordan like a 13-year-old child who has an attitude problem.

The movie starts up at 8:30 PM and the gates open up at 7 PM.

Saturday, May 22, 2021

Spring Daze Arts Market: Final Saturday

10 AM-2 PM | Fidelity Bank | 100 W. Chatham Street

This Saturday is the last of 4 Spring Daze Arts Markets taking place at the downtown Fidelity Bank site at 100 W. Chatham Street.

Artist tents will be separated for social distancing as guests follow the path through the various artistic displays and sale items before exiting the lot onto Academy Street. See more about the markets in this CaryCitizen story.

Cary Downtown Farmers Market

8 AM-12 PM | 135 W. Chatham Street

Head over to the market on the grounds of the historic Ivey-Ellington House in Downtown Cary to peruse the vendor tents offering all things locally made and locally grown. The traditional season returned at the start of April, meaning more vendors, longer hours and of course, much more pleasant weather mornings.

Take a look at what you might find at the market this month.

The Croods: A New Age

2020 | PG | 1 hr. 35 min. | Family/Comedy

With the voices of Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds and Nicolas Cage, this is a fun, animated film for the whole family.

While searching for safer habitat, the prehistoric Crood family discovers an idyllic, walled-in paradise that meets all of its needs. Unfortunately, they must also learn to live with the Bettermans — a family that’s a couple of steps above the Croods on the evolutionary ladder.

As tensions between the new neighbors start to rise, a new threat soon propels both clans on an epic adventure that forces them to embrace their differences, draw strength from one another, and survive together.

The movie starts up at 8:30 PM and the gates open up at 7 PM.

Sunday, May 23, 2021

Bluegrass Jam Open Mic

4-7 PM | Bond Brothers Eastside | 602 East Cedar Street

This free-to-attend open mic night will be hosted by local musician, Brad Farmer and sign-ups begin at 3 PM the day of the event at Bond Brothers Eastside.

Gates open 1 PM | Music starts 2 PM

The Philharmonic Association will again be presenting a great afternoon of music on Sunday, May 23rd, only this time it will be the stylings of these five orchestras:

Triangle Youth String Orchestra

Triangle Youth String Sinfonia

Triangle Youth Symphony

Triangle Youth Orchestra

Triangle Youth Philharmonic

Come to hear students ages 8-18 from all over the Triangle perform classical works you may recognize from composers such as Bach, Beethoven, and Florence Price. At 2 PM, the string orchestras will perform and at 4 PM, the Triangle Youth Orchestra and Triangle Youth Philharmonic will perform. Plus, attendees will get to hear the winners of the Philharmonic Association’s Concerto Competition.

This performance is a celebration of students and their dedication to keeping classical music alive this school year.