Cary Garden Club Plant & Yard Sale this Saturday

Cary, NC — Since 1958, the Cary Garden Club has promoted the love of gardening with a heart for community service and engagement.

This Saturday, May 15th from 8 AM- 2 PM, the club will be hosting a fundraising plant and yard sale event at Salem Gardens, located at 1522 Salem Church Road in Apex.

The sale will offer a bounty of various annuals and perennials along with a yard sale of home goods from the club members, with the exception of clothing. By shopping at the sale, customers will be:

Providing donation dollars to a scholarship that advances horticultural studies and community organiations

Funding the club’s participation in the 2021 National Garden Week coming up in June

Supporting 7 major gardens in the state, including: Plant America Fund Daniel Boone Gardens Elizabethan Gardens Martha Franck Fragrance Gardens R.J. Raulston Arboretum UNC Botanical Gardens The Nature Conservatory



Ongoing Community Projects of the Cary Plant Club

Vegetable Garden

Several members, called the “Dirt Devils,” meet throughout the year to plant and grow a variety of vegetables which are then donated to the local Dorcas Ministries Food Store to help feed those in need in the local community.

Pollinator Garden

In conjunction with three other local groups, the Club plants and maintains a beautiful pollinator garden in the heart of downtown Cary at the Page-Walker History Museum and Art Center.

Hillcrest Cemetery Garden Plot

Nestled in downtown Cary is a small historic cemetery. The Club plants and maintains a small garden plot within this peaceful location adding to the beauty of the surrounding area.

National Garden Week

Yearly the Club participates in celebrating the National Garden Week with garden displays in libraries, the Cary Senior Center, and around the area.​

More on the Cary Plant Club

The mission of the Cary Garden Club is to promote the love of gardening, floral design, civic and environmental responsibility and engage in community service. If you have a love for gardening or want to get to know more about the organization, visit the Cary Garden Club website.

Story from staff reports.

