Cary COVID & Vaccine Report: May 13, 2021
Cary, NC — The latest news related to COVID-19 precautions in the U.S. is the guideline announcement today from the CDC which asserts that fully vaccinated people can, in most settings, stop social distancing and wearing masks.
As for Cary, let’s take a look at the local numbers from the last few weeks.
Cary’s Week-by-Week Case Metrics
April 23, 2021:
- New weekly cases: 124 reported since April 15, a 1.6% increase
- Cumulative case count: 7,916
- Deaths: 72
April 30, 2021:
- New weekly cases: 93 reported since April 22, a 1.2% increase
- Cumulative case count: 8,009
- Deaths: 75
May 7, 2021:
The May 7, 2021 report from Cary’s Emergency Operation Center showed cumulative cases of 7,835. This is 74 less than the prior reported total and officials say they are unsure if this discrepancy is “due to reallocation or an error on the Wake County COVID website.”
- Cumulative case count: 7,835
- Deaths: 76
Source: Cary’s Emergency Operation Center, Weekly Metric Summaries
Statewide Vaccinations Begin to Slow
A tool created in the NC COVID-19 Information Hub is a vaccination dashboard, updated daily Mondays-Fridays. According to the latest data on May 13, 2021:
- 7,728,972 total doses have been administered in NC
- 40.4% of NC residents are at least partially vaccinated
- 35.9% of NC residents are fully vaccinated
- 78.8% of NC residents age 65+ are at least partially vaccinated
For more on demographics like race, ethnicity and age of those receiving a vaccine, visit the vaccination dashboard.
Sources: NC COVID-19 Information Hub & Vaccination Dashboard
The U.S. and Global COVID Numbers
To see more national and global COVID-19 stats, we recommend taking a look at:
Story by Ashley Kairis. See more COVID news in Cary.
