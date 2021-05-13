Cary COVID & Vaccine Report: May 13, 2021

Cary, NC — The latest news related to COVID-19 precautions in the U.S. is the guideline announcement today from the CDC which asserts that fully vaccinated people can, in most settings, stop social distancing and wearing masks.

Exceptions for this include certain environments like nursing homes, medical settings and public transportation such as bus stations and planes.

As for Cary, let’s take a look at the local numbers from the last few weeks.

Cary’s Week-by-Week Case Metrics

April 23, 2021:

New weekly cases: 124 reported since April 15, a 1.6% increase

Cumulative case count: 7,916

Deaths: 72

April 30, 2021:

New weekly cases: 93 reported since April 22, a 1.2% increase

Cumulative case count: 8,009

Deaths: 75

May 7, 2021:

The May 7, 2021 report from Cary’s Emergency Operation Center showed cumulative cases of 7,835. This is 74 less than the prior reported total and officials say they are unsure if this discrepancy is “due to reallocation or an error on the Wake County COVID website.”

Cumulative case count: 7,835

Deaths: 76

Source: Cary’s Emergency Operation Center, Weekly Metric Summaries

Statewide Vaccinations Begin to Slow

A tool created in the NC COVID-19 Information Hub is a vaccination dashboard, updated daily Mondays-Fridays. According to the latest data on May 13, 2021:

7,728,972 total doses have been administered in NC

40.4% of NC residents are at least partially vaccinated

35.9% of NC residents are fully vaccinated

78.8% of NC residents age 65+ are at least partially vaccinated

For more on demographics like race, ethnicity and age of those receiving a vaccine, visit the vaccination dashboard.

Sources: NC COVID-19 Information Hub & Vaccination Dashboard

