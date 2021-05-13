Cary COVID & Vaccine Report: May 13, 2021

Cary, NC — The latest news related to COVID-19 precautions in the U.S. is the guideline announcement today from the CDC which asserts that fully vaccinated people can, in most settings, stop social distancing and wearing masks.

Exceptions for this include certain environments like nursing homes, medical settings and public transportation such as bus stations and planes.

As for Cary, let’s take a look at the local numbers from the last few weeks.

Cary’s Week-by-Week Case Metrics

April 23, 2021:

  • New weekly cases: 124 reported since April 15, a 1.6% increase
  • Cumulative case count: 7,916
  • Deaths: 72

April 30, 2021:

  • New weekly cases: 93 reported since April 22, a 1.2% increase
  • Cumulative case count: 8,009
  • Deaths: 75

May 7, 2021:

The May 7, 2021 report from Cary’s Emergency Operation Center showed cumulative cases of 7,835. This is 74 less than the prior reported total and officials say they are unsure if this discrepancy is “due to reallocation or an error on the Wake County COVID website.”

  • Cumulative case count: 7,835
  • Deaths: 76

Source: Cary’s Emergency Operation Center, Weekly Metric Summaries

Statewide Vaccinations Begin to Slow

A tool created in the NC COVID-19 Information Hub is a vaccination dashboard, updated daily Mondays-Fridays. According to the latest data on May 13, 2021:

  • 7,728,972 total doses have been administered in NC
  • 40.4% of NC residents are at least partially vaccinated
  • 35.9% of NC residents are fully vaccinated
  • 78.8% of NC residents age 65+ are at least partially vaccinated

For more on demographics like race, ethnicity and age of those receiving a vaccine, visit the vaccination dashboard.

Sources: NC COVID-19 Information Hub & Vaccination Dashboard

The U.S. and Global COVID Numbers

Map and metrics from the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center at 2 PM, Thursday, May 13, 2021. The Center also has a count of how many global vaccine doses have been administered, which is currently 1.37 billion.

To see more national and global COVID-19 stats, we recommend taking a look at:

Story by Ashley Kairis. See more COVID news in Cary.

