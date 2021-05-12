Weekend Events: Strawberry Festival, College Cup Soccer, Live Jazz and More
Cary, NC — This weekend, Cary is celebrating spring with outdoor events like the Strawberry Festival at Philips Farms of Cary, the College Cup at WakeMed Soccer Park and of course, the markets chocked full of local artworks and fresh grown produce.
Friday, May 14, 2021
NCAA Men’s College Cup Semifinals – May 14-17
WakeMed Soccer Park | 201 Soccer Park Drive
Cary is in for a big weekend of high-stakes soccer with the College Cup semifinals set after Indiana and North Carolina locked up the final two spots. The Hoosiers advanced with a 2-0 win over Seton Hall while the Tar Heels scored two straight goals for a 2-1 upset of No. 5 Wake Forest. This year is the first time since 2017 that UNC will be in the College Cup. Below are the available tickets for Thursday-Monday.
- All-Session Tickets | 6 Matches | May 13-17
- Single Day Tickets | Women’s Semifinal Matches | May 13 at 6 & 8:30 p.m. ET
- Single Day Tickets | Men’s Semifinal Matches | May 14 at 6 & 8:30 p.m. ET
- Single Day Tickets | Men’s & Women’s Championship Matches | May 17 at 5:30 & 8 p.m. ET
Outdoor Movie at Koka Booth Amphitheatre: Aquaman
2018 | PG-13 | 2 hr. 22 min. | Action/Adventure | Tickets
This Friday’s showing of Aquaman is the sixth American superhero film in the DC Extended Universe, based on the DC Comics character, you guessed it, Aquaman. The movie starts up at 8:15 PM and the gates open up at 7 PM.
In this film, the City of Atlantis (once home to the most advanced civilization on Earth) is now an underwater kingdom ruled by the power-hungry King Orm. With a vast army at his disposal, Orm plans to conquer the remaining oceanic people, and then the surface world. Standing in his way is Aquaman, Orm’s half-human, half-Atlantean brother and true heir to the throne.
Saturday, May 15, 2021
Strawberry Festival & Farmers Market
9AM – 3PM | Saturday & Sunday | Phillips Farms of Cary
- Fresh flowers and plants
- Local coffee
- Fresh produce
- Pork, poultry, and beef
- Our cow train to entertain the kids
- A strawberry eating contest
- Food trucks, beer, and live entertainment
Spring Daze Arts Market
10 AM-2 PM | Fidelity Bank | 100 W. Chatham Street
This Saturday is the third of 4 Spring Daze Arts Markets taking place at the downtown Fidelity Bank site at 100 W. Chatham Street.
Artist tents will be separated for social distancing as guests follow the path through the various artistic displays and sale items before exiting the lot onto Academy Street. See more about the markets in this CaryCitizen story.
Cary Downtown Farmers Market
8 AM-12 PM | 135 W. Chatham Street
Head over to the market on the grounds of the historic Ivey-Ellington House in Downtown Cary to peruse the vendor tents offering all things locally made and locally grown. The traditional season returned at the start of April, meaning more vendors, longer hours and of course, much more pleasant weather mornings.
Hit it at the right time and you could take in both the Farmers Market and the Food & Flea market right across the street.
Sunday, May 16, 2021
2021 Spring Jazz Performance at Koka Booth Amphitheatre
Gates open 3 PM | Music starts at 4 PM | Tickets
The Philharmonic Association is presenting an afternoon of big band jazz from the Triangle Youth Jazz Band, Triangle Youth Jazz Orchestra, and Triangle Youth Jazz Ensemble.
The 3 jazz bands are comprised of 5th-12th graders from over 40 schools in the Triangle. The show will feature the music of Duke Ellington and Thad Jones and is intended to be a celebration of students and their dedication to keeping jazz music alive this school year.
Story by Ashley Kairis photos courtesy of venue and artist websites.
