Weekend Events: Strawberry Festival, College Cup Soccer, Live Jazz and More

Cary, NC — This weekend, Cary is celebrating spring with outdoor events like the Strawberry Festival at Philips Farms of Cary, the College Cup at WakeMed Soccer Park and of course, the markets chocked full of local artworks and fresh grown produce.

Friday, May 14, 2021

NCAA Men’s College Cup Semifinals – May 14-17

WakeMed Soccer Park | 201 Soccer Park Drive

Cary is in for a big weekend of high-stakes soccer with the College Cup semifinals set after Indiana and North Carolina locked up the final two spots. The Hoosiers advanced with a 2-0 win over Seton Hall while the Tar Heels scored two straight goals for a 2-1 upset of No. 5 Wake Forest. This year is the first time since 2017 that UNC will be in the College Cup. Below are the available tickets for Thursday-Monday.

Outdoor Movie at Koka Booth Amphitheatre: Aquaman

2018 | PG-13 | 2 hr. 22 min. | Action/Adventure | Tickets

This Friday’s showing of Aquaman is the sixth American superhero film in the DC Extended Universe, based on the DC Comics character, you guessed it, Aquaman. The movie starts up at 8:15 PM and the gates open up at 7 PM.

In this film, the City of Atlantis (once home to the most advanced civilization on Earth) is now an underwater kingdom ruled by the power-hungry King Orm. With a vast army at his disposal, Orm plans to conquer the remaining oceanic people, and then the surface world. Standing in his way is Aquaman, Orm’s half-human, half-Atlantean brother and true heir to the throne.

Saturday, May 15, 2021

Strawberry Festival & Farmers Market

9AM – 3PM | Saturday & Sunday | Phillips Farms of Cary

This weekend, the usual Saturday & Sunday farmers markets at Phillips Farms of Cary will be combined with the free-to-attend Strawberry Festival. On the list of things you’ll find at the festival and market are:

Fresh flowers and plants

Local coffee

Fresh produce

Pork, poultry, and beef

Our cow train to entertain the kids

A strawberry eating contest

Food trucks, beer, and live entertainment

Spring Daze Arts Market

10 AM-2 PM | Fidelity Bank | 100 W. Chatham Street

This Saturday is the third of 4 Spring Daze Arts Markets taking place at the downtown Fidelity Bank site at 100 W. Chatham Street.

Artist tents will be separated for social distancing as guests follow the path through the various artistic displays and sale items before exiting the lot onto Academy Street. See more about the markets in this CaryCitizen story.

Cary Downtown Farmers Market

8 AM-12 PM | 135 W. Chatham Street

Head over to the market on the grounds of the historic Ivey-Ellington House in Downtown Cary to peruse the vendor tents offering all things locally made and locally grown. The traditional season returned at the start of April, meaning more vendors, longer hours and of course, much more pleasant weather mornings.

Hit it at the right time and you could take in both the Farmers Market and the Food & Flea market right across the street.

Sunday, May 16, 2021

2021 Spring Jazz Performance at Koka Booth Amphitheatre

Gates open 3 PM | Music starts at 4 PM | Tickets

The Philharmonic Association is presenting an afternoon of big band jazz from the Triangle Youth Jazz Band, Triangle Youth Jazz Orchestra, and Triangle Youth Jazz Ensemble.

The 3 jazz bands are comprised of 5th-12th graders from over 40 schools in the Triangle. The show will feature the music of Duke Ellington and Thad Jones and is intended to be a celebration of students and their dedication to keeping jazz music alive this school year.