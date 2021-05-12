Photos: A Weekend of Markets & Community

Cary, NC — There has been something very special about the last few weekends as I’ve made my way around the booths of several Cary markets. As I thought more about that feeling, I realized what that special thing was — community.

Through Facebook groups and virtual events, I’ve gotten to know the Cary community through a specific lens. One where, even with the best efforts and intention, I still stayed at an arm’s length from feeling immersed in being a resident of this beautiful town.

Well, a few days ago, as I made my way through my third market visit of the Mother’s Day weekend I just felt a sense of belonging. I listened as a live musician poured her heart into a song she dedicated to her mother who had recently won her battle against cancer. I smelled whiffs of kettle corn and saw friends raising a glass of beer together again.

I watched as kids ran around free with bubbles and couples took selfies with noticeably big smiles. Then there was a booth filled with these amazing landscape paintings and I took in some of the artist’s skillful brushstrokes as he painted the scene of the market, right there and in person. At least 6 others joined me in marveling at the man’s gift.

The thing I’ve come to take away from these interactions is that we as a community are so many things — creative, soulful, kind, and supportive. We collectively support each other’s livelihoods when we buy from small businesses, we are kind in the looks of our eyes and our words because of what we all have been living through, together yet apart.

It was just a very wonderful thing to—finally—be a witness to.

Here are a few photos from the wanderings of our CaryCitizen around the markets of the weekend. Though, I will admit that we were not able to make it to all the many markets that popped up in Cary. I suppose that is a good sign that more opportunities to gather are upon us, friends!

Art n’ Soul Pop Up – Preston Village

Downtown Cary Food & Flea – Fidelity Bank

Cary Downtown Farmers Market –

Spring Daze Arts Market

Story by Ashley Kairis. Photos by Kairis and Lindsey Chester.

All the Cary news for the informed Cary citizen. Subscribe by email.