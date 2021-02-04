Paragon to Replace Cinébistro as Movie Theater at Fenton

Cary, NC — On Wednesday, January 27 the developers of Fenton announced Paragon Theaters as their incoming entertainment hub.

The upscale movie theater is set to open in 2022 and will feature “pod”-style seating, in-theater dining, an “Extreme Theater,” an outdoor screen and an indoor/outdoor bar.

Cinebistro Out, Paragon In

Paragon will take the place of the formerly announced Cinébistro at Fenton as one of the development’s anchor tenants.

Once the Fenton development team learned of Cinébistro’s parent company’s bankruptcy filing, they began conversations with other theaters that were “well-positioned” to open at Fenton before ultimately signing with Paragon.

“We have long envisioned a best-in-class movie theater as an anchor tenant at Fenton,” said Kenton McKeehan, Senior Managing Director of Retail at Hines, a real estate investment firm behind Fenton.

He added, “It was important to us to identify an operator with a bold vision for the future of moviegoing. We can’t wait to watch the latest flick kicked back in one of Paragon’s leather recliners with a cold drink and good company.”

Who are Paragon Theaters?

Paragon Theaters is owned by Paragon Entertainment Group, a Florida-based company founded in 2009. Paragon sites its goal as creating a true destination for its guests, where the “movie is a part of the overall experience.”

Paragon currently owns and manages eight theaters in Florida, North Carolina, and Virginia.

A Look Inside the Design Plans

“During the shutdowns last year, we took time to consider the expectations of our guests post-pandemic and are rolling out new amenities at Fenton based on those discussions. We look forward to sharing more details as we get closer to opening,” said Mike Whalen, CEO of Paragon Theaters.

Indoor/Outdoor Bar, Outdoor Movie Screen

The lobby’s modern design at Paragon Fenton will house an indoor/outdoor 120-foot bar, fully accessible from the common plaza and complete with a grand-scale firepit and water feature. There will also be a 15-foot screen for outdoor movies or sporting event presentations.

Zero-Gravity Seating & In-Seat Dining

According to developers, the pod-style seating, configured as loveseats or singles, is similar to luxurious first-class flight suites.

The pods will electronically recline, utilizing a “zero-gravity,” ergonomic mechanism for maximum comfort and optimal screen-viewing position. Each loveseat will have privacy wings and individual retractable tables. Customers will be able to order freshly prepared food and beverages directly from their phones for in-seat dining.

Extreme Theater with Immersive Sound

The largest of the seven auditoriums will be a 200-seat Extreme Theater, complete with a 66-foot-wide screen, one of the largest in North Carolina. The massive screen will be an industry first, with the tilted screen set at a 15-degree angle to optimize the high-definition, laser projected image.

For immersive sound, the theater will feature Dolby Atmos, which surrounds you with sound from all directions, including above.

Other Retailers Coming to Fenton

Paragon joins a growing list of retailers and service brands set to open at Fenton. These include:

Wegmans

Arhaus

Bailey’s Fine Jewelry

Free People

Fifth Third Bank

LunchboxWax

Sephora

Zen Nail Bar

The Joint

Several acclaimed chefs and popular food and beverage concepts will also open at Fenton, including:

Colletta

M Sushi

Crawford Brothers

CRU Food & Wine Bar

Honeysuckle Gelato

Superica

Keep an Eye on Progress at Fenton

Located along I-40 and Cary Towne Boulevard, the first phase of Fenton will deliver approximately:

345,000 square feet of shops, restaurants and entertainment space

200,000 square feet of office space

A 175-key boutique hotel

The 357-unit luxury apartment community, The Canopy at Fenton.

Construction started at Fenton late last year, with buildings expected to soon go vertical. For more project updates, visit fentonnc.com.

Story by Ashley Kairis. Renderings and photos courtesy of Paragon Entertainment Group, Fenton and the Town of Cary.

