Morrisville Chamber Focuses on Biotech for 30th Annual Meeting

Cary, NC — Every year Morrisville’s top businesses, community leaders and several elected officials come together to celebrate the accomplishments of last year and get a look at what’s ahead.

This year marks the Morrisville Chamber’s 30th Annual Meeting that will be streamed online via Zoom next Tuesday, February 2 from 11:30 AM-1:30 PM. Here are the highlights of the event lineup and how to get registered to join in.

Keynote: Morrisville Biotechnology in the Age of COVID-19

This year’s event features keynote speaker Christine Vannais, the first female Chief Operating Officer of FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies in the North Carolina sector. Vannais will share news about FUJIFILM’s efforts towards developing a COVID-19 vaccine and the role Morrisville has in the biotechnology industry.

The event is set to draw more than 400 guests and will include:

Keynote speaker

Review of the previous year’s accomplishments and a look at the year ahead

Installation of the new chair of the Board of Directors

Award presentations

Award Presentations and Nominations

Attendees will have an opportunity to connect with fellow local business leaders and see the presentations of several awards, including the following.

James M. Pugh Small Business of the Year

In the late 1800s, James Pugh was a wealthy merchant and one of Morrisville’s most successful businessmen. There are many challenges, responsibilities, and rewards that come with being a business owner. The Chamber says “small businesses are the fabric of our community and we are proud to honor a small business member with this award.”

Jeremiah Morris Community Steward of the Year

Jeremiah Morris, for whom Morrisville was named, contributed property for the railway in the mid-1800s, triggering the economic beginnings of the town. In the spirit exemplified by Mr. Morris, the Morrisville Chamber is proud to present this award each year to a deserving community steward.

Ambassador of the Year

Morrisville’s Chamber ambassadors work tirelessly to help propel local business and expand the Chamber’s relevancy in the marketplace. The Chamber’s success is due, in large part, to its dedicated ambassadors and one, in particular, will be recognized for their commitment to the Chamber and to the local business community.

Register and Attend From Home

Those interested in attending can register for the event on the Chamber’s website where the following fees would apply:

$40 per employee of member firms

$55 per non-member

$380 per corporate registration of 10 (members only)

Each registrant will be mailed (to their company location) a gift card to a local small restaurant in the Morrisville Community. This is encouraged to be used to buy a lunch to enjoy during the virtual program.

For more details, see the Morrisville Chamber website or give them a call (919)463-7150.

