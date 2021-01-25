5 Cary Businesses Take Part in Triangle Restaurant Week

Cary, NC — Today kicks off the weeklong takeout edition of an occasion loved by local foodies — Triangle Restaurant Week.

Great Meals and Deals

From January 25 to 31, customers around the Triangle can take their pick from 43 different restaurants. These are predominantly in Raleigh and Durham with some participating in Chapel Hill, Cary, Morrisville and Apex.

These spots, just during Triangle Restaurant Week, with offer special three-course menu options at a fixed price.

According to the planners behind TRW, it’s all about creating an opportunity for “residents and visitors alike to indulge in the area’s finest cuisine.”

Featured Cary Restaurants

1. Frida’s Patio

3470 Kildaire Farm Road

2. Verandah at the Mayton

301 South Academy Street

3. Lugano Ristorante Italian

1060 Darrington Drive

4. Ruth’s Chris Steak House

2010 Renaissance Park Place

5. Doherty’s Irish Pub

1979 High House Road

Also participating nearby in Morrisville is Firebirds Wood Fired Grill at 3200 Village Market Place and Doherty’s Irish Pub in Apex at 5490 Apex Peakway.

Order Now

No Reservations, Tickets or Passes

Pricing for the event is $15 for a 3-course lunch and 3-course dinners will vary from $20 – $35 based on each restaurant. Price is per person and does not include beverages, tax or gratuity. As a new addition to this year’s TRW, most restaurants are offering a take out option as well.

The Triangle Restaurant Week website is a great tool in narrowing down your choices.

You can navigate based on location, price or type of cuisine and see more details on each restaurant’s page. Some pages will offer their price and specific menus for the week and for others, you’ll have to visit the restaurant’s own website.

Story by Ashley Kairis. Images courtesy of participating Cary restaurants.

