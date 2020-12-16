Holiday Pop-Up Market in Downtown Cary this Weekend

Cary, NC — The new breakfast spot on the block, Daybreak, is starting up quarterly outdoor pop-up shopping markets in their parking area at 154 E. Chatham Street.

The first in their series of pop-ups will be a holiday market this Saturday, Dec. 19 and Sunday, Dec. 20 from 8 AM-2PM. The event will be socially distanced and masks are required.

“The purpose of the market is to help promote local small businesses during these hard times brought on by COVID,” said Megan Ryan, GM and Event Coordinator at Daybreak.

In addition to the sale items from local artists and vendors, there will also be raffle prizes, food and drinks.

Holiday Market Vendors

The people selling goods at the market are all local and run their own businesses, but many do not have a brick and mortar location. Featured vendors will include:

Ex’s and Oh’s Studio

Black Oak Design

Looks by LB

The Sober Gardener

Handmade by S.C.

Coutts Creations, LLC

Janice Wilson

Bonsai Bottles

Adventures in Bloom

Doodle and Doughnut

Harmony Family Chiropractic

The Raffle

At the market, customers can purchase raffle tickets at a dollar per ticket or 6 tickets for $5. All proceeds of this raffle will go to Dorcas Ministries based in Cary.While the raffle prize is a mystery for now, the local donors pitching into the prize are Harmony Family Chiropractic, Fresh Local Ice Cream, Bond Brothers, Cotton House Brewers, Mosquito Wizard and Tara Beaver of Wanderlust Hair Salon.

Story and featured image by Ashley Kairis