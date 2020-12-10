Whisk in Cary is Now Offering Elf Delivery

Cary, NC — With a big focus on supporting local during the 2020 holiday shopping season, one Cary shop has thought up a way to keep shopping safe while adding some festive fun.

Whisk, a locally owned kitchen store and cooking school in the Waverly Place shopping center, is full of retail staff and chefs with the holiday spirit. This shared spirit inspired their newest idea,”Elf Delivery.”

For their customers who prefer to shop online, Whisk is sending elves to deliver goods to customers’ cars for curbside delivery. According to owners Dan and Diana Saklad, some lucky customers will also get a Whisk Elf delivering their order right to their home.

In a press release, Dan and Diana said,

“When you shop local, you find unique and creative gifts, a better shopping experience and a commitment to the community that big box retailers just can’t offer. We hope that our Whisk Elves can bring people a bit of extra joy and brighten up their day.”

This festive take on curbside deliveries is all about bringing joy to customers, but also to draw attention to all local retailers and the value they bring that can’t be found in a big box store.

The Saklads are avid supporters of local shopping in the Triangle community and are encouraging everyone to shop local this holiday season.

Receive Your Own Elf Delivery

Shopping with Whisk online is supported by CreateMyPlace, a marketplace that supports local shopping online and adheres to strict pricing regulations so shoppers can be sure they are getting the best priced merchandise.

People who want to shop with Whisk online can go to www.whiskcarolina.com to find thousands of products for the kitchen and entertaining.

Story from staff reports. Photos courtesy of Dan Saklad.

