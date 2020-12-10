Cary Jaycees Christmas Parade Marches On Virtually this Weekend

Cary, NC — Instead of cancelling the treasured tradition of the Town of Cary Christmas Parade, the Cary Jaycees have worked hard to bring the 41st annual parade in an entirely virtual format this Saturday.

How it Will Work

Each group of parade participants have submitted videos which have been edited together. The finished product is now set and will be streamed on The Cary Jaycees Facebook page on Saturday, December 12th.

The stream will start at 1:45 PM and viewers will see a 15-minute countdown timer leading into the beginning of the parade at 2 PM. The virtual event will last about 35 minutes and will remain available for viewing after the live premiere.

The 2020 Parade Lineup

Here’s the order of parade participants you can expect to see in this year’s parade.

Cary Mayor & Town Council Triangle Greyhound Society Cary Dance Productions The Cary Theater Santa Claus Premier School of Dance Christ the King Lutheran Church YMCA of the Triangle Super Skippers Cary Christian School Graceful Expressions Dance Education Bach To Rock, Apex Academy for the Performing Arts Y Guides – YMCA of the Triangle Starpath Dance Academy Santa Claus Cary Jaycees

Where & How to Tune In

To watch the parade, visit the Jaycees Facebook page and click the “Watch Live” button once the stream begins at 1:45 PM.

If there’s any trouble viewing the stream, the link and further information is available on the Cary Jaycees website.

Story from staff reports. Photos courtesy of The Cary Jaycees.

