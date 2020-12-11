A Virtual Menorah Lighting Planned for Tuesday in Cary

Cary, NC — The eight-day Jewish festival of Hanukkah began yesterday evening on Thursday, December 10th and continues through the evening of December 18, 2020.

To celebrate The Festival of Lights this year, Cary’s annual Hanukkah Menorah Lighting ceremony be hosted in true 2020 fashion — online.

This celebration, like in years past, is done in partnership with Beth Shalom, Chabad of Cary and the Jewish Federation of Raleigh-Cary. The lighting

Where to Tune In

Watch Cary’s annual Hanukkah Menorah Lighting ceremony from the comfort of your home on Tuesday, December 15 from 5:30 PM-6 PM.

The lighting will be streamed live on the Town of Cary’s Facebook page and on their YouTube channel.

Story from staff reports. Photos courtesy of the Town of Cary.