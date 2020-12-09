Cary COVID Report: December 8, 2020

Cary, NC — The latest COVID-19 stats in Cary showed 325 new positive cases reported in the two-week period from November 18 to December 2, 2020.

Cary Remains Lowest Per Capita in Wake County

On Wednesday, December 2, Cary’s cumulative case count reached 2,554. On November 5, 2020, the count was 2,001.

Relative to the other 11 municipalities of Wake County, Cary’s per capita case count remains the lowest at 14.86 per 1,000 residents as of 4 PM on December 2, 2020.

Source: Cary’s Emergency Operation Center, Weekly Metric Summary

Wake County Daily Case Record Breaks, Again

In last month’s COVID report, the single largest day of new reported cases in Wake County since the start of the pandemic was recorded on November 10, 2020 with 312 new cases.

Since then, that single-day record has been surpassed — ten times.

The highest on record so far was on December 2, 2020 when 610 daily positive cases were reported. See the confirmed cases by day in Wake County on the Wake County COVID Dashboard.

North Carolina Metrics Spike, Curfew Starts Friday

The state has seen a cumulative 404,032 positive cases of COVID-19 and 5,605 deaths as of December 8, 2020.

There are 2,373 people currently hospitalized with the virus in North Carolina. In the past seven days, the state’s case count broke single-day records on three separate days, surpassing 6,000 cases per day on two of those days.

The key trends Governor Cooper and the NC Department of Health and Human Services keep a pulse on to base their decisions on have all seen rapid increases. Those metrics are hospitalizations, cases and percentage of tests that come back positive.

Dr. Cohen’s update Tuesday included the state’s County Alert System map, showing which counties are yellow, orange and red. Each color indicating if a county has significant, substantial or critical COVID-19 spread, respectively.

Currently, more than 80 counties rank in the orange and red tiers with Wake County moving from yellow to orange in the last week.

Executive Order Adds Curfew to NC’s Stay at Home Order

Due to the metrics trending upward, and Executive Order was signed yesterday t0 modify the state’s current Stay at Home Order. The order adds a curfew that will be effective this Friday, December 11 through at least January 8, 2021.

The requirement is to stay home from 10 PM to 5 AM with restaurants, bars, entertainment venues, personal care businesses ordered to close at 10 PM. Some exceptions apply like work and other necessary travels. For specifics, see the FAQ page on the order.

Sources: NC COVID-19 Information Hub & NC Department of Health & Human Services.

To see national and global COVID-19 stats, we recommend taking a look at:

