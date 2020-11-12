Cary COVID Report: November 12, 2020

Cary, NC — This month’s snapshot looking at the coronavirus in Cary, Wake County and beyond is grim to say the least, so we’ll make it quick.

Cary has seen a steady rise in cases per capita each week for the last month

North Carolina is facing extended restrictions through December 4

A surge in cases is happening nationwide

On the bright side, there’s a good shot that a vaccine is on the horizon.

Cases Rise, But No New Deaths in Cary

Cary’s Emergency Operations staff is happy to continually share each week that Cary still claims the title of lowest case count per capita (per 1,000 residents) of the 12 municipalities in Wake County. That said, the per capita rate of Cary has climbed from October 8 with a rate of 9.78 to November 5 at a rate of 11.11.

Broken down by week, here’s the number of positive cases & deaths reported in Cary.

Oct. 8 – Oct. 15, 2020 — 61 new cases, 0 deaths Oct. 15 – Oct. 22, 2020 — 55 new cases, 0 deaths Oct. 22 – Oct. 29, 2020 — 89 new cases, 0 deaths Oct. 29 – Nov. 5, 2020 — 85 new cases, 0 deaths

Cary’s cumulative case count has reached 2,001 as of November 5, 2020 with a total of 12 deaths.

Source: Cary’s Emergency Operation Center, Weekly Metric Summary

Wake County Hits Record Case Count in November

November 10, 2020 was the single largest day of new reported cases since the start of the pandemic in Wake County. A total of 342 cases were reported that day, topping the previous record of 301 cases reported on July 10, 2020.

The above graph has become a great tool for seeing the “big picture” of positive cases reported daily in Wake County. To view it in its interactive format, see the Wake County COVID Dashboard.

North Carolina Stays in Phase 3

Over the course of this pandemic, North Carolina has seen more than 300,000 cases of COVID-19 and 4,706 deaths. More than 4.4 million tests have been administered and 1,279 people are currently hospitalized.

Governor Roy Cooper extended Phase 3 in late October and signed another executive order on November 10 for these restrictions to continue through December 4, 2020. This amended order also prohibits mass gatherings and orders that gatherings indoors do not exceed 10 people and outdoors do not exceed 50.

According to the governor’s office, this dicision is because the state’s COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have “reached highs not seen since the summer’s worst weeks.”

See the full executive order.

Around the Country

The New York Times reported yesterday that more Americans are now in the hospital with COVID-19 than at any point during the pandemic, putting a major strain on medical facilities.

Figures from the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center also reflect bad news with the U.S. trending upward in deaths, new cases and the ratio of tests coming back positive.

The U.S. remains in the worst global standing with the highest positive cases and deaths, accounting for 20 percent of the world’s cumulative cases.

Story by Ashley Kairis.

All the Cary news for the informed Cary citizen. Subscribe by email.