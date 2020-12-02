A Master List for Local Holiday Shopping in Cary

Cary, NC — In a year that has brought uncertainty to small, local businesses, the Cary Chamber of Commerce says it’s more important than ever for the community to rally around them in the holiday shopping season.

Explore the “Shop Local 2020” List

To make it as easy as possible to find gifts residents are looking for locally, the Chamber has created a constantly updating Google spreadsheet. As of December 2, there are 39 local businesses on the sheet along with their type of store, website, phone number and whether or not they have any 2020 holiday deals or specials at their location.

These are locations around Cary where you can find local, handmade items, local restaurant gift cards, boutiques, retailers, entertainment and more.

To start finding the perfect local spots to shop locally, view the Shop Local 2020 List.

Add More to the List!

Whether you own a Cary business of your own or know of a good one that’s not yet on the list, the Chamber is taking submissions online to add to the list.

In a news release, the Chamber said:

“The strength of our community is built on small business, and we hope you’ll join us in shopping local this year.”

Story from staff reports.

